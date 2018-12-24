Distance Swimmer Spencer Tussing Commits to Tennessee

Grove City, Ohio-native Spencer Tussing has committed to the University of Tennessee’s class of 2023. He will suit up with Scott Scanlon and Sean Hogan in the fall of 2019. Tussing is a senior at Grove City High School; he swims year-round with Ohio State Swim Club under Kyle Goodrich.

“The University of Tennessee has an unbelievable team culture, an unparalleled drive to improve, a large focus on competition at both the national and international level and an ideal location. I can’t wait to continue my athletic and academic career at Tennessee! Go Vols!!!”

Tussing specializes in distance freestyle. He competed at the 2016 Ohio State High School Division I State Meet as a freshman, finishing 15th in the 500 free (4:39.59) and 22nd in the 200 free (1:44.95) and swimming on the 8th-place 400 free relay (48.20 split). The Greyhounds finished a program-best eighth at state that season.

In club swimming, Tussing recently competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East, where he placed 18th in the 500 free and 26th in the 1650 and took home PBs in the 500 free and 400 IM. He also competed in the 200 free. Last summer at Spire Sectionals, he improved his lifetime bests in the 100/400 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM, finaling in all five events. He also placed 6th in the 1500. His 200 IM time was a year-over-year PB by 16 seconds while his 400 IM was a best by 33 seconds.

Best SCY times include:

1650 free – 15:28.93

1000 free – 9:20.95

500 free – 4:27.76

200 free – 1:40.11

400 IM – 3:59.43

200 fly – 1:52.13

Congratulations Spencer Tussing on your commitment to Tennessee Swimming! Great to see your OSSC family there to support you! @swimswamnews @OhioSwims pic.twitter.com/9l8Phwvy8u — Jeff Furbee (@JeffFurbee) November 24, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].