Scott Scanlon Makes Verbal Commitment to Tennessee

‏‏Lexington, Kentucky’s Scott Scanlon has announced via social media he plans to swim for the University of Tennessee beginning in the fall of 2019. Sean Hogan from Richmond, Virginia has also committed to the Vols’ class of 2023. Scanlon wrote:

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee to further my academic and athletic careers. Go Vols!”

A senior at Lexington Catholic High School, Scanlon contributed to the Knights’ highest-ever team finish (runner-up) in the boys’ state meet at the 2018 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships. He scored individually with a 3rd-place finish in the 50 free (20.57) and a 4th in the 100 free (46.44). He combined with Matt Menke, Thomas Strother, and Zach Hils on the 2nd-place medley relay (which he anchored in 19.84) that came in under the previous state record, and he anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (20.68).

Scanlon swims year-round for Lexington Dolphins and concentrates mostly on sprint free and fly. After notching best times in the 50/100 free during high school season, Scanlon closed out junior year with best LCM performances in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM this spring and summer.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.57

100 free – 46.44

100 fly – 52.27

