Backstroker Casey Chung Stays Local, Sends Verbal to Michigan for 2020

Club Wolverine’s Casey Chung announced her verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2024 via a November Instagram post. Chung is currently a junior at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, the same town that Michigan’s campus is located in.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Michigan! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for all the support. Go Blue!

TOP TIMES

SCY

50y back – 25.26

100y back – 53.92

200y back – 1:58.82

50y free – 23.59

LCM

50m back – 29.14

100m back – 1:01.98

200m back – 2:18.10

Chung is primarily a backstroker, with best times in long course all coming from this summer. She also has posted lifetime bests in the 50y and 200y back in 2018. Chung’s 100 back time in LCM is over half a second under the Olympic Trials cut — she just needs to repeat that time to qualify, as the qualification period started just two weeks ago.

Chung is undefeated in the 100 back at Michigan D1 HS Champs the last two seasons, having won the title as a sophomore in 2017 and as a junior this season. She’ll have two years of overlap with Michigan’s top backstroker right now, star freshman Maggie Macneil.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].