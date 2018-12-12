Olivia Smoliga Leads Off Medley Relay In 50 Back American Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

On the lead-off leg of the world record setting U.S. women’s 4×50 medley relay, Olivia Smoliga became the first American ever under 26 seconds in the women’s 50 back, as she went 25.97 for a new American Record.

Smoliga broke the record previously held by Ali DeLoof, who set the record of 26.12 leading off the U.S. relay two years ago in Windsor which also set the world record.

In the all-time rankings, Smoliga now ranks 7th in the event and is the 9th swimmer to ever crack 26. She’ll have a chance to knock this record down further in the individual 50 back.

FASTEST PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Etiene Medeiros, BRA, 25.67 Sanja Jovanovic, CRO, 25.70 Zhao Jing, CHN, 25.82 Emily Seebohm, AUS, 25.83 Gao Chang, NED, 25.92 Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 25.95 Olivia Smoliga, USA, 25.97 Marieke D’Cruz, AUS, 25.98 Daryna Zevina, UKR, 25.99 Aleksandra Urbanczyk, POL, 26.03

Smoliga was joined by Katie Meili, Kelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford on the relay as they ended up breaking the world record by close to nine-tenths of a second in 1:42.38 for their second consecutive gold medal in the event.