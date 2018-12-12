Longhorn Pros, Cody Miller, and More Expected at KMSC Pro-Am Classic

2018 KMSC PRO-AM CLASSIC

December 13-16, 2018

Lewisville, TX

The 2018 KMSC Pro-Am Classic is set for this week, kicking off tomorrow in Lewisville, Texas, and hosted by the King Marlin Swim Club. The psych sheets are out, with several Texas Longhorn alums, pro swimmers, and stand-out junior swimmers expected to compete.

The top 3 pro finishers in each event will get cash prizes ($600 for 1st, $300 for 2nd, and $100 for 3rd), while winners in the ‘Chuck Wielgus Mile’ get a whopping $1200 (2nd and 3rd are the same). There’s also special bonuses for top 3 finishers in the 50 free shoot-out, with the prizes jumping to $1200 for 1st, $600 for 2nd, and $200 for 3rd.

Members of the Longhorn elite group Madisyn Cox, Will Licon, and Clark Smith will all be in attendance. Cox just won titles in the 200 IM and 400 IM Winter National Championships in Greensboro a couple weeks ago, and she will compete in the same four races in which she did in Greensboro: both IM’s and the 100/200 breast. Licon is actually racing the same exact schedule as Cox, while Smith will race the 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, and the mile.

Olympic bronze medalist Cody Miller and Pan Am gold medalist Giles Smith also show up on the psych sheets, with Miller entered in the 50/100/200 breast and the 50 fly. Smith, meanwhile, is the top seed in all of his entered events: the 50/100 free and the 50/100 fly.

Some college swimmers will be in attendance, namely swimmers like Olivia Grossklaus, Erin Trahan, and Gabriella Grobler, among others.

For the junior swimmers, there is a huge contingent from the Sandpipers of Nevada. Traditionally a club that is great at producing distance-oriented talents, their swimmers are all over the place in the distance free and IM events. For the women, Erica Sullivan is the top seed in 200/500/1650 free and is entered in the 200/400 IM, as well, while Reese Hazan is the top seed in the 400 IM. Sullivan is going to be competing for USC starting next semester. Florida commit Brennan Gravley, Mizzou commit Joseph Gutierrez, and Sawyer Grimes are all seeded highly in the distance free and IM races, too.

Meanwhile, there are some other older names who show up on the psych sheets, like James Fike, founder of Fike Swim, Princeton alum Teo D’Alessandro, Florida State alum Ian Apple, and DIII star and Kenyon alum Hannah Saiz. Additionally, Puerto Rican national record holder Erik Risolvato is swimming the same events as Giles Smith.