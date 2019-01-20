Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michigan Picks Up Kentucky HS Champ Claire Donan for 2020

Claire Donan of Triton Swimming has verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines for 2020. Donan was the runner-up in both breaststroke events at the 2017 US Summer Junior Nationals, and then finished 3rd in the 200 breast at the 2018 Summer Juniors.

TOP TIMES

  • 100y breast – 1:00.88
  • 200y breast – 2:12.25
  • 200y IM – 1:59.63
  • 400y IM – 4:16.91
  • 100y free – 50.99
  • 200y free – 1:49.51

Last high school season, as a sophomore with Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Donan won the 2018 KHSAA title in the 200 IM. She was also the runner-up in the 100 breast, and split 23.56 and 50.83 on Sacred Heart’s winning 200 and 400 free relays, respectively.

Michigan is led in breaststroke by 2018 NCAA 100 breast runner-up Miranda Tucker, a redshirt junior, and Jamie Yeung, a senior. Michigan will definitely be needing breaststroke reinforcements soon, and Donan should be an immediate contributor; she’s already at Big Ten B final level scoring speed in both breaststrokes and C final level scoring speed in the 200 IM.

Donan joins Casey Chung, #11 Kathryn Ackerman and Kalli Fama in Michigan’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

Leave a Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!