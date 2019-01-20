Michigan Picks Up Kentucky HS Champ Claire Donan for 2020

Claire Donan of Triton Swimming has verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines for 2020. Donan was the runner-up in both breaststroke events at the 2017 US Summer Junior Nationals, and then finished 3rd in the 200 breast at the 2018 Summer Juniors.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:00.88

200y breast – 2:12.25

200y IM – 1:59.63

400y IM – 4:16.91

100y free – 50.99

200y free – 1:49.51

Last high school season, as a sophomore with Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Donan won the 2018 KHSAA title in the 200 IM. She was also the runner-up in the 100 breast, and split 23.56 and 50.83 on Sacred Heart’s winning 200 and 400 free relays, respectively.

Michigan is led in breaststroke by 2018 NCAA 100 breast runner-up Miranda Tucker, a redshirt junior, and Jamie Yeung, a senior. Michigan will definitely be needing breaststroke reinforcements soon, and Donan should be an immediate contributor; she’s already at Big Ten B final level scoring speed in both breaststrokes and C final level scoring speed in the 200 IM.

Donan joins Casey Chung, #11 Kathryn Ackerman and Kalli Fama in Michigan’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].