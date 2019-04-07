Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anton Ipsen Downs 400 IM Danish National Record

2019 DANISH OPEN

While competing on day 3 of the 2019 Danish Open, 24-year-old Anton Ipsen fired off a new Danish National Record in the men’s 400m IM in a time of 4:16.34. Ipsen’s lifetime best tonight overtook a supersuited record, the 4:16.78 Chris Christensen established way back in 2009.

Entering these championships, the former NC State standout’s personal best in the 400m IM rested at the 4:18.10 Ipsen produced for bronze at the Pro Swim Series in Columbus last summer. He was under 4:20 again last year with his mark of 4:19.89 that rendered the Olympian in 13th place at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

Ipsen swam his own race tonight, beating the field by over 12 seconds to secrue his spot on the Danish roster for the 2019 World Championships this summer in Gwangju. He needed to beat a QT of 4:17.90 and Ipsen did that in spades, also hacking over a second off of his previous career fastest effort.

Ipsen now enters the season’s world rankings as the 10th fastest performer.

