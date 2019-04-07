Sarah Sjöström Improves World-Leading 100 Fly With 56.8 in Bergen

2019 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

April 5-7, 2019

Bergen, Norway

Meet website

Live results

LCM (50m)

Entered on the psych sheets in the 50 free, 200 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly, Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjöström did not race the first two days in Bergen. Tonight, though, she put together a 26.60/30.26 showing to hit the wall at 56.86, well ahead of Germany’s Angelina Köhler (58.57). That time improves upon her world-leading season best of 57.03 from days ago in Helsinki.

Sjöström also took the 50 free by over a full second, winning at 24.11. Already the world leader in that event, too, she improves her season best by a little.

Katinka Hosszu wrangled in a few more wins tonight as the Bergen Swim Festival came to a close in Norway, clocking a 4:08.23 in the 400 free ahead of Germans Sarah Köhler (4:10.31) and Reva Foos (4:10.43) and then a 2:11.31 in the 200 back.

In the men’s 100 fly, Germany’s Philip Heintz got by Norway’s Tomoe Hvas, 52.41 to 52.67. Hvas was within two tenths of his best time and national record. Germany had another winner in Florian Wellbrock, who again took first in a distance event, going 3:49.16 to knock off Norway’s Henrik Christiansen (3:49.36).

Pieter Timmers of Belgium broke the meet record to win the 50 free, going 22.19 to edge Norway’s Niksja Stojkovski (22.30). Stojkovski set a new Norwegian record with that swim.

OTHER WINNERS