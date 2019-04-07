Pit Brandenburg Breaks Luxembourg Record in 800 Free at Bergen

2019 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

April 5-7, 2019

Bergen, Norway

Meet website

Live results

LCM (50m)

Luxembourgish swimmer Pit Brandenburg broke an 11-year old National Record in the men’s 800 free on Saturday at the 2019 Bergen Swim Festival.

The 23-year old swam an 8:20.88 in the timed final of the men’s 800, which just-barely slid under the old record of 8:20.91, set by Raphael Stacchiotti in 2008.

Entering this year, Brandenburger’s best time in the 800 was an 8:33.16 that he set in 2014, as his focus has been mostly on the 200 and 400 ever since. But in December of 2018, he picked up the 800 again with purpose, and has gone 2 best times in short course meters and 2 best times in long course meters over the last 5 months.

Also at the meet, Brandenburger swam a 51.47 in the 100 free, 1:50.17 in the 200 free, and 3:58.93 in the 400 free. While the 200 and 800 frees were new lifetime bests, his time in the 400 was about 2 seconds shy of his National Record in that event. He swam 3:56.20 at the Danish Open in 2016.