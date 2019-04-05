Signe Bro Takes Women’s 100 Free To Make Danish Gwangju Roster

2019 DANISH OPEN

Just one swimmer nailed a World Championships-worthy time at Taastrup Swimming Center tonight to kick-off the 2019 Danish Open. Competing in the women’s 100m freestyle, Signe Bro fired off a time of 54.34 to lead the women in the only sub-55 second time of the field.

Splitting 26.21/28.13, Bro’s 54.34 effort dipped under the selection standard of 54.49 and qualifies the 20-year-old European Championships relay bronze medalist for this summer’s World Championships.

Bro’s time tonight was close to her season-best of 54.01, a time that doubles as her lifetime best. She produced that outing at the Edinburgh International Meet last month and the time inserted Bro into the list of all-time Danish performers at #3.

Behind Bro in the race was Julie Jensen, who finished in 55.06, as well as Emily Gantriis who touched in 55.61. 4th place went to Emilie Beckmann, who finished in 55.69. The collective outings of the top 4 should be enough to clear the way for a Gwangju bid in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Finishing off the relay was Olympian Jeanette Ottesen, who stopped the clock in 55.72 for 5th place. That’s a respectable outing for the 31-year-old the Olympic medalist who gave birth to a daughter in December 2017 and has just recently gotten back into international racing.

Additional Winners: