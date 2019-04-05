Ögretir Lowers His 200BR National Record On Day 3 Of Turkish Nationals

2019 TURKISH NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

Edirne, TUR

April 3rd-7th, 2019

Prelims-Finals, Long Course Meters (50m)

Full Results

Day three of the 2019 Turkish National Team Selection Meet showcased the men’s and women’s 200 fly, 100 back, 200 breast, and 50 free.

Note: This meet is not recognized by FINA as a qualifying meet for neither the 2019 FINA World Championships, nor the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

While age groupers continue to contend and earn national titles on the women’s side, several elite veterans – including national record holders – have thrown their hat into the ring.

200 fly national record holder Nida Eliz Üstündağ comfortably took home the national title in her famed event, touching the wall at 2:12.86. 14-year-old Merve Tuncel took home the runner-up spot en route to a new national age group record time of 2:14.68.

Holding down the fort for the age groupers was last night’s 200 backstroke champion Sudem Denizli – the 14-year old topped the field in the 100 back with her final time of 1:03.64.

Former age group phenom Victoria Zenynep Günes, who owns the Turkish national records in all of the breaststrokes, narrowly held off a charging 14-year-old Defne Coşkun for the 200 breast title. The two touched in times of 2:32.55 and 2:33.05, the latter of which is another national age group record.

Last night’s 100 freestyle champion Selen Özbilen doubled up in sprint victories with her winning time of 25.69 in the 50 free; over a second ahead of the rest of the field.

Senior level athletes continue to dominate the men’s events throughout night three. Samet Alkan jump-started the competition with a clean victory in the 200 fly, posting a final time of 2:03.59. Following behind was 13 & 14 national age group record holder Sarp Can Tezel at 2:05.70.

Metin Aydin, who was the runner-up in the 100 free on night two, picked up his first national title in the 100 back, stopping the clock at 55.40. Aydin’s teammate Berk Özkul, the winner of last night’s 50 fly, touched the wall at 56.01 for second place.

Berkay Ömer Ögretir lowered his former 200 breast national record – which was recorded in the same pool in February – with a new personal best of 2:11.09, claiming the national crown in the event.

The men’s meet also witnessed a two-time sprint freestyle champion in Hüseyin Emre Sakci, who registered a 22.52 for the event win as the only competitor to crack 23. Alongisde Sakci, the only other swimmer to break 24 was Efe Hacisalihoğlu, who earned second with a 23.48.

Day four features the men’s and women’s 100 breast, 200 free, 50 back, the women’s 1500 and the men’s 800 free.