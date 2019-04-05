Annika McEnroe and Megan Glass Set Showdown in 200 Fly Final at YNats

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 1-5, 2019
- Greensboro, NC
Meet Site
- 2018 Champions: Sarasota (Combined)/Cheshire (Women)/Sarasota (Men)
- SCY (25y) course
Psych Sheet
Live Stream
Results Page
The stars came out to play in Friday morning’s prelims session at the 2019 YMCA Short Course Nationals, with a number of top seeds being swimmers who already have multiple wins to their names so far this week.
In the final morning session of the meet, familiar names rose to the top. That includes Brendan Burns, who swam a 1:46.15 in the 200 fly coming off his big showdown win over Matt Fallon in the 200 IM on Thursday. He’ll be seeking his maximum 4th win for the 2nd-straight season.
Annika McEnroe of the Spartanburg Y is the top seed in the women’s 200 fly after a morning 1:58.29. That’s already a second-and-a-half faster than she was at this meet last year. Lurking behind her is 100 fly champion Megan Glass, who won this race last year in a 1:58.0. Glass already proved that she’s ‘on’ at this meet when she won the 100 fly, and she’s lurking in the 3rd qualifier position after a morning 1:59.06.
Other Top Qualifiers:
- Backstroke champion Paige Hetrick qualified 1st in the 100 free in 49.37. 18-year old Olivia Taylor from Orlando is just behind her in 49.80.
- Both 100 breaststroke champions, Matt Fallon and Charity Pritchard, had the top seeds in their respective 100 breast prelims. Fallon swam a 55.17 to lead the boys’ race, while Pritchard swam 1:02.29 to lead the girls’ race. Mary Martin from Des Moines Iowa was just .01 seconds behind Pritchard in the sprint event.
- Jack Alexy of Somerset Hills led prelims of the boys’ 100 free in 44.26, ahead of Michael Fazio, who swam 44.86. Alexy and the Somerset Hills boys have opened up a 68-point lead heading into the final session of the meet.
