Brendan Burns Goes 3-for-3 with 200 IM Win at Day 4 of YNats

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Brendan Burns of Upper Main Line YMCA is now 3-for-3 with his YMCA record-breaking win in the 200 IM. Burns, a future IU Hoosier, dropped nearly 6 seconds off his prelims swim with a 1:44.87, crushing Paul DeLakis’ 2017 mark of 1:45.76. His winning time is now the 37th-fastest time in the 17-18 age group. Burns now adds this win to his 200 free and 100 fly record-breaking wins as well.

Taking second in the event was Matt Fallon of Somerset Valley YMCA, who took wins in the 200 breast and 400 IM earlier in the meet. Fallon was runner-up to Burns with a 1:48.25, swimming the fastest breast split of 30.36. However, it was not enough to catch Burns’ monster front half of 47.60 (22.12/25.48).

More Day 4 Highlights:

Emma Weyant won 2 events to now total 4 events won. Along with her wins in the 1000 free and 400 IM, Weyant finished on top in the 500 free (4:43.80) and 200 IM (1:59.25).

won 2 events to now total 4 events won. Along with her wins in the 1000 free and 400 IM, Weyant finished on top in the 500 free (4:43.80) and 200 IM (1:59.25). Successfully defending his 2018 title was Hickory YMCA’s Ross Dant in the 500 free. Dant won the event in a 4:18.87, now adding this title to his previous win in the 1000 free. Dant’s time was just 0.17s off his personal best and less than a second off of Nicholas Caldwell’s 2011 mark.

in the 500 free. Dant won the event in a 4:18.87, now adding this title to his previous win in the 1000 free. Dant’s time was just 0.17s off his personal best and less than a second off of Nicholas Caldwell’s 2011 mark. Maintaining her top spot in the 50 free was Des Moines YMCA’s Jasmine Rumley , winning with a 22.81. This is Rumley’s first win at her first YMCA National meet.

, winning with a 22.81. This is Rumley’s first win at her first YMCA National meet. Dethroning defending champ David Curtiss (Hamilton Area YMCA) was State College YMCA’s Matthew Brownstead . Both swimmers came in under 20 seconds, however, Brownstead was able to hold off Curtis by one-tenth 19.68 to 19.78. In the top-10 times in the 15-16 age group, Brownstead has the 3rd-fastest time (19.55) while Curtiss has the 9th-fastest time (19.70).

(Hamilton Area YMCA) was State College YMCA’s . Both swimmers came in under 20 seconds, however, Brownstead was able to hold off Curtis by one-tenth 19.68 to 19.78. In the top-10 times in the 15-16 age group, Brownstead has the 3rd-fastest time (19.55) while Curtiss has the 9th-fastest time (19.70). Powering the Sarasota YMCA women in the 800 free relay was Emma Weyant, who had the fastest lead-off time of 1:47.34. The relay also had Savannah Barr (1:48.98) dip under 1:50 to give teammates Christina Cianciolo and Michaela Mattes a big lead to win the event by over 9 seconds with a 7:17.82.

(1:48.98) dip under 1:50 to give teammates and a big lead to win the event by over 9 seconds with a 7:17.82. Somerset Hills YMCA and Boise YMCA were neck-and-neck in the men’s 800 free relay until Somerset Hill’s 14-year-old Rob Alexy distanced away from Boise with a 1:40.64 to win the event with a 6:39.78. The fastest split of the evening was from Upper Main Line’s Brendan Burns (1:35.28), who nearly ran down Boise (6:42.81) for second place, but just missed their tail and settled for third (6:43.72).

Team Scores After Day 4

Weyant’s wins and 800 free relay win have propelled the Sarasota YMCA women to a sizable lead over Spartanburg YMCA. The Somerset Hills YMCA men have also extended their lead over Upper Main Line YMCA with the help of their 800 free relay win. However, the Spartanburg YMCA men’s and women’s teams have the greatest combined score, just 11 points ahead of Sarasota YMCA.

Top 5 Women

Sarasota Family YMCA- 327 Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 286 Red Bank Branch YMCA- 180 Reading and Berks County YMCA- 134 Greater Des Moines Iowa YMCA- 127

Top 5 Men

Somerset Hills YMCA- 270 Upper Main Line YMCA- 202 Red Bank Branch YMCA- 193.5 Somerset Valley YMCA- 153 Triangle Area YMCA- 151

Top 5 Combined