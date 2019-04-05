Four Canadian Age Group Records Fall On Night Two Of Trials

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

A total of four National Age Group Records fell on night two of the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials, two coming in the women’s 400 IM and two in the boys 15-17 category.

In the 400 IM, Summer McIntosh followed up her girls 11-12 record in the prelims of 4:51.23 with a time of 4:50.21 tonight, placing ninth. The main difference between heats and finals was the front half. She was out 1.15 seconds faster at the 200 metre mark tonight.

Swimming in the same heat was her Etobicoke teammate Katrina Bellio, who slashed her 13-14 record down from 4:48.90 to 4:46.69 to take seventh.

In the men’s 100 freestyle, Joshua Liendo placed fifth in a time of 49.71, lowering Hassaan Abdel-Khalik‘s 15-17 NAG from 2009 of 49.76.

He came into the day with a best of 51.06 from the Junior Pan Pacs and had brought that down to 50.12 this morning. These times come after he had a breakout short course performance at the Ontario Junior National meet in December, where he set a new 50 free NAG in 21.67 and narrowly missed Abdel-Khalik’s 100 free record of 47.73 in 47.84.

The other record of the day came in the men’s 100 breaststroke, where Gabe Mastromatteo snuck under his 15-17 record of 1:01.27 (set at the Junior Pan Pacs last August) in 1:01.24 to take second to Richard Funk (1:01.18).