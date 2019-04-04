McIntosh Breaks 11-12 NAG in 400 IM in Prelims of Canadian Trials

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

In the preliminary heats of the 400 IM at the 2019 Canadian Swimming World Championship Trials, Summer McIntosh broke the 11-12 Canadian National Age Group Record. McIntosh’s time of 4:51.23 is almost a two second drop from her seeded time of 4:53.10 – the former NAG record, which she set at the 2019 Spring Ontario Swimming Championship.

Prior to McIntosh’s irruption onto the age group ranks, the previous 11-12 Canadian record in this event was set by Joanne Malar in 1975 with a 5:02.75. When McIntosh brock Malar’s record by over 8 seconds in March, she also shaved 16 seconds off of her former lifetime best in the event.

Here’s a comparison of McIntosh’s splits from her current and previous record-setting swims:

McIntosh – April McIntosh – March 100 fly 1:05.14 1:05.00 100 back 1:13.40 1:13.12 100 breast 1:26.59 1:28.21 100 free 1:06.10 1:06.77 FINAL TIME: 4:51.23 *New 11-12 Record* 4:53.10

Her improvement since last month has really shown in the back-half – particularly the breaststroke leg, in which she has dropped almost two seconds.

McIntosh’s preliminary time will put her in the championship final tonight, as she finished eighth, where she will have another chance to lower the record.