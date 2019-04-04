Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

It’s day two of the Canadian Swimming Trials. Five women and one man have already booked their trips to the 2019 World Championships, and more will look to join them today – including in the all-important (from a relay perspective at least) 100 frees.

Last night’s 100 back runner-up Taylor Ruck is back to lead a loaded 100 free field including Olympic co-champ Penny OleksiakOn the men’s side, Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter is the top seed, but 100 back champ Markus Thormeyer the fastest seed for the Canadian title.

Kierra Smith will look to avenge a DQ out of the 200 breast last night after putting up the top time in the world. She’s the top-seeded 100 breaststroker, along with Richard Funk.

This morning’s prelims also feature the 400 IMs and 50 backstrokes.

Women’s 100 Free Para – Prelims

Men’s 100 Free Para – Prelims

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut: 54.49

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut: 48.80

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut: 1:07.05

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut: 59.95

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut:4:43.06

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut: 4:17.90

Women’s 50 Back – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut: 28.22

Men’s 50 Back – Prelims

  • Fina A Cut: 25.17

Women’s 50 Back Para – Prelims

Men’s 50 Back Para – Prelims

