2019 YMCA SC Nationals: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 1-5, 2019
- Greensboro, NC
- Meet Site
- 2018 Champions: Sarasota (Combined)/Cheshire (Women)/Sarasota (Men)
- SCY (25y) course
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Results Page
- Day 4 Finals Recap
All videos are provided via USA Swimming YouTube. For more videos from this meet, including awards ceremonies, click here.
Women’s 500 Free
- Emma Weyant (Sarasota YMCA)- 4:43.80
- Michaela Mattes (Sarasota YMCA)- 4:48.06
- Angela Coe (Champaign County YMCA)- 4:49.67
Men’s 500 Free
- Ross Dant (Hickory Foundation YMCA)- 4:18.87
- Josh Cohen (Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA)- 4:23.73
- Jack Alexy (Somerset Hills YMCA)- 4:26.25
Women’s 200 IM
- Emma Weyant (Sarasota Family YMCA)- 1:59.25
- Hannah Ownbey (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 1:59.57
- Greta Gidley (Farmington Family YMCA)- 2:00.18
Men’s 200 IM
- Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA)- 1:44.87 *meet record
- Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA)- 1:48.25
- Sam Wesley (Ridley Area YMCA)- 1:49.22
Video N/A
Women’s 50 Free
- Jasmine Rumley (Greater Des Moines Iowa YMCA)- 22.75
- Kate Morris (B.R. Ryall NW Dupage YMCA)- 22.90
- Darlene Fung (Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA)- 22.95
Video N/A
Men’s 50 Free
- Matthew Brownstead (State College Family YMCA)- 19.68
- David Curtiss (Hamilton Area NJ YMCA)- 19.78
- Justin Fleagle (Auglaize Mercer Counties YMCA)- 19.99
Women’s 800 Free Relay
- Sarasota Family YMCA- 7:17.82
- Wilton Family YMCA- 7:21.89
- Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 7:22.71
Men’s 800 Free Relay
- Somerset Hills YMCA- 6:39.78
- Boise Family YMCA- 6:42.81
- Upper Main Line YMCA- 6:43.72
Team Scores After Day 4
Top 5 Women
- Sarasota Family YMCA- 327
- Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 286
- Red Bank Branch YMCA- 180
- Reading and Berks County YMCA- 134
- Greater Des Moines Iowa YMCA- 127
Top 5 Men
- Somerset Hills YMCA- 270
- Upper Main Line YMCA- 202
- Red Bank Branch YMCA- 193.5
- Somerset Valley YMCA- 153
- Triangle Area YMCA- 151
Top 5 Combined
- Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 423
- Sarasota Family YMCA- 412
- Red Bank Branch YMCA- 373.5
- Upper Main Line YMCA- 281
- Somerset Valley YMCA- 268
