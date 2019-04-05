Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 YMCA SC Nationals: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

All videos are provided via USA Swimming YouTube. For more videos from this meet, including awards ceremonies, click here.

Women’s 500 Free

  1. Emma Weyant (Sarasota YMCA)- 4:43.80
  2. Michaela Mattes (Sarasota YMCA)- 4:48.06
  3. Angela Coe (Champaign County YMCA)- 4:49.67

Men’s 500 Free

  1. Ross Dant (Hickory Foundation YMCA)- 4:18.87
  2. Josh Cohen (Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA)- 4:23.73
  3. Jack Alexy (Somerset Hills YMCA)- 4:26.25

Women’s 200 IM

  1. Emma Weyant (Sarasota Family YMCA)- 1:59.25
  2. Hannah Ownbey (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 1:59.57
  3. Greta Gidley (Farmington Family YMCA)- 2:00.18

Men’s 200 IM

  1. Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA)- 1:44.87 *meet record
  2. Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA)- 1:48.25
  3. Sam Wesley (Ridley Area YMCA)- 1:49.22

Video N/A

Women’s 50 Free

  1. Jasmine Rumley (Greater Des Moines Iowa YMCA)- 22.75
  2. Kate Morris (B.R. Ryall NW Dupage YMCA)- 22.90
  3. Darlene Fung (Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA)- 22.95

Video N/A

Men’s 50 Free

  1. Matthew Brownstead (State College Family YMCA)- 19.68
  2. David Curtiss (Hamilton Area NJ YMCA)- 19.78
  3. Justin Fleagle (Auglaize Mercer Counties YMCA)- 19.99

Women’s 800 Free Relay

  1. Sarasota Family YMCA- 7:17.82
  2. Wilton Family YMCA- 7:21.89
  3. Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 7:22.71

Men’s 800 Free Relay

  1. Somerset Hills YMCA- 6:39.78
  2. Boise Family YMCA- 6:42.81
  3. Upper Main Line YMCA- 6:43.72

Team Scores After Day 4

Top 5 Women

  1. Sarasota Family YMCA- 327
  2. Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 286
  3. Red Bank Branch YMCA- 180
  4. Reading and Berks County YMCA- 134
  5. Greater Des Moines Iowa YMCA- 127

Top 5 Men

  1. Somerset Hills YMCA- 270
  2. Upper Main Line YMCA- 202
  3. Red Bank Branch YMCA- 193.5
  4. Somerset Valley YMCA- 153
  5. Triangle Area YMCA- 151

Top 5 Combined

  1. Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 423
  2. Sarasota Family YMCA- 412
  3. Red Bank Branch YMCA- 373.5
  4. Upper Main Line YMCA- 281
  5. Somerset Valley YMCA- 268

