Anna Moesch Swims 21.73 50 Free Breaking Own YMCA Record, Gould Swims 19.92 For Boys 50 Free

2024 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS

After breaking her own record last night in the 200 freestyle, Anna Moesch swam to another win breaking her own YMCA record that stood at a 21.97 from 2022. Tonight, Moesch swam a 21.73 a new personal best time as well. It took a 21.93 to make the B final of the event at NCAAs and a 21.71 to be tied for 8th in prelims to make the A final. Moesch now moves from on the border of the B finals for both the 50 and 200 frees to now making at least the B final based on her best times.

Finishing behind Moesch was Isabel Lee who swam a 22.73, her first time under 23 seconds as her old best was a 23.19 from a year ago. Lee is headed to Columbia this fall.

Stanford commit Emily Thompson swam another best time as she won the 200 IM in a 1:56.41, faster than her old best time of a 1:56.56 from December’s Winter Juniors. The only other swimmer under the 2-minute mark tonight was Alana Berlin, a fellow Stanford commit. Berlin swam a 1:59.64, a best time by over a second.

The 500 free was a battle between two swimmers. 17 year old Hayden Penny earned the win in a 4:51.37 finishing ahead of 14 year old Meghan Ayers who swam a 4:52.62. The biggest difference between the two was that Penny was out slightly faster and both swimmers never split above the 30-second mark.

After earning their individual wins on the night, Moesch and Thompson teamed up in the 400 medley relay along with Victoria Castro and Colleen Bull. The four swam to a win for Greater Somerset County in a 3:37.92. Moesch led off in a 52.36, a best time by over a second in the 100 back. Thompson also had the fastest split of the field with a 1:00.33 on the breaststroke leg.

Girls Standings Thru Day 4:

Greater Somerset County YMCA 373.5 Schroeder YMCA 297 Upper Main Line YMCA 244.5 York and York County YMCA 233 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA 158

BOYS HIGHLIGHTS

The Schroeder boys swam to a win in the 400 medley relay setting a new Championship Record in the process. The team of Sam Lorenz, Jack Paull, Brody LePine, and Jack Sullivan swam to a 3:13.14. Lorenz, a Wisconsin commit, led off in a 46.55, faster than his old best time of a 46.83. LePine and Sullivan also had the fastest split of the field.

Highlighting the individual events was Garrett Gould broke the 20-second mark for the first time in the boys 50 free as he swam to a win in a 19.92. Gould is headed to Texas this fall. Last year, he was 8th in the event in a 20.41. Finishing behind Gould was Jake Kennedy who swam a 20.07, faster than his old best time of a 20.25. Kennedy is committed to Alabama.

Leading the way in the boys 500 free was Ethan Schutten who swam to a 4:26.63, a best time by five seconds as his old best time was a 4:32.47 that he swam at Winter Juniors in December. Schutten has now dropped almost ten seconds in the event in the last year. Last year at Y-Nats, he did not final in the event. Finishing 2nd was Angus MacDonald who won the 400 IM last night. MacDonald, a Notre Dame commit touched in a 4:27.51.

John Russock won the 200 IM in a 1:46.44, only half a second off his best time of a 1:45.94 that he swam a month ago. Finishing behind him was Kenneth Barnicle who touched in a 1:47.00. Barnicle had a big backstroke split to put him ahead at the 100 mark.

Boys Standings Thru Day 4: