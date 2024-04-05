Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TopTenTweets: On The Beauty of the Dirty Double, Bagel Bites, And An April Fools For the Books

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets.

The 2023-24 NCAA season has officially wrapped up with the conclusion of the men’s Division I meet last week. But between the end of NCAAs, British Olympic Trials, and Bob Bowman signing on at the University of Texas, there has been no shortage of things to talk about this week.

10. Stay Off The Lane Rope!

It’s been zero days since our last lane rope malfunction at British Trials

9. Rookie Coach Wins Big-12 Coach of the Year Award

Hmmmm we’ve never heard of him. 

8. Men’s 2024 NCAA Takeaways

The most important takeaway of them all.

7. The Real 2024 Mean Girls Reboot

And on April Fools Day? That was just unfair. Speaking of….

6. Seriously, Still Not An April Fools Joke

I can’t speak for Braden, but I know that personally I was hoping for a nice, quiet Monday after closing out NCAAs. Needless to say, I did not get it. 

5. Bagels Bites > Pizza Rolls

Agreed, Cal Men’s Swim & Dive. Bagel Bites every time. 

4. Game Recognizes Game

The crossover we didn’t know we needed. 

3. Sunscreen Desk No More

And it looks like the Sun Devils are going to need a bigger desk soon.

2. SOS!

Maybe it was just that mid-meet haze but asking for help from Mr. Worldwide himself really sent me.

1. Some Days You’re The Hammer…

Brendan Burns: NCAA Champion and Philosopher

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!