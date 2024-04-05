TopTenTweets: On The Beauty of the Dirty Double, Bagel Bites, And An April Fools For the Books

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets.

The 2023-24 NCAA season has officially wrapped up with the conclusion of the men’s Division I meet last week. But between the end of NCAAs, British Olympic Trials, and Bob Bowman signing on at the University of Texas, there has been no shortage of things to talk about this week.

10. Stay Off The Lane Rope!

It’s been zero days since our last lane rope malfunction at British Trials

Ok own up, who was doing the big celly on the lane rope? pic.twitter.com/YMqyOJ5cDR — pullbuoy (@pullbuoy) April 3, 2024

9. Rookie Coach Wins Big-12 Coach of the Year Award

Hmmmm we’ve never heard of him.

Who is this rookie coach getting this award?? https://t.co/bGQAw8cZXC — Mitch Dalton (@MitchDaltonNJT) April 4, 2024

8. Men’s 2024 NCAA Takeaways

The most important takeaway of them all.

Jack alexy is so tall dude — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) March 31, 2024

7. The Real 2024 Mean Girls Reboot

And on April Fools Day? That was just unfair. Speaking of….

6. Seriously, Still Not An April Fools Joke

I can’t speak for Braden, but I know that personally I was hoping for a nice, quiet Monday after closing out NCAAs. Needless to say, I did not get it.

This editors note pinpoints the exact second Braden’s migraine set in https://t.co/KhJ9lxcMju pic.twitter.com/9eDlmn0HRa — jocelyn (swimswim4) (@swimswim48) April 1, 2024

5. Bagels Bites > Pizza Rolls

Agreed, Cal Men’s Swim & Dive. Bagel Bites every time.

Please…we prefer bagel bites. https://t.co/Xeq1Mg3poG — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 29, 2024

4. Game Recognizes Game

The crossover we didn’t know we needed.

3. Sunscreen Desk No More

And it looks like the Sun Devils are going to need a bigger desk soon.

2 years ago this desk was for sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/OvEw2zgwJu — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) April 1, 2024

2. SOS!

Maybe it was just that mid-meet haze but asking for help from Mr. Worldwide himself really sent me.

.@pitbull CAN YOU DO SOMETHING WITH THE DQ FLORIDA GOT IN THE 400 MEDLEY RELAY?? CAN YOU OVERTURN THAT SHIT — gigachad ledecky | 23.91 (@LEDECKYNATION) March 30, 2024

1. Some Days You’re The Hammer…

Brendan Burns: NCAA Champion and Philosopher