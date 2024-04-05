Singapore, Malaysia Turn Down Lucrative Offers to Host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Singapore has become the latest country to decide against a hosting bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, turning down a $126 million incentive just as Malaysia did two weeks ago.

“Commonwealth Games Singapore and Sport Singapore have reviewed the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to bid for the Games,” the two sporting bodies said.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has been scrambling to find a replacement host ever since the Australian state of Victoria paid $243 million to pull out due to skyrocketing costs, but organizers of the quadrennial event maintained hope that Singapore or Malaysia would step up to fill the void. Now it appears as if the Commonwealth Games has no suitors for its 2026 edition, although organizers have remained optimistic in public statements.

Last month, Malaysia passed on the opportunity to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games again in Kuala Lumpur, in part because the $126 million offer was “not expected to be able to cover the full cost of organizing a major sporting event.” The 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, England, cost just under $1 billion to stage.

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games was initially scheduled for March 17-29, 2026 — less than two years from now. At this point, a scaled-down version of the event with less total sports seems inevitable unless the CGF opts to postpone it entirely.

The Canadian providence of Alberta withdrew its bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in August, raising the question of whether the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been the last.

Unlike the Olympics, which were postponed by one year from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth Games has never been postponed and has been held every four years since the inaugural edition in 1930 — other than in 1942 and 1946, when they were canceled due to World War II.

The Commonwealth is a community of more than 70 countries and territories, most of which were previously part of the British Empire. The only material benefit is being asked to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

The two most recent additions in June 2022 were Gabon and Togo, both Francophone African nations. Along with Rwanda and Mozambique, they are among four countries without any strong historical ties to the United Kingdom or other members of the Commonwealth.

