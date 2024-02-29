With Recent Host Issues, Future Of Commonwealth Games In Jeopardy

The Commonwealth Games are at a crossroads, with the quadrennially-held multi-sport competition experiencing host shuffling among other issues that may put future editions in jeopardy.

Paul du Feu, former president of the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey, recently conveyed that the Commonwealth Games does not have support even among elite athletes.

“It’ll be a pity, but I honestly think it is coming to an end,” he said. “[I say that] Just because of the professionals at the very, very top of sport – the pressure at the very, very top of sport is immense,” he told BBC Radio Jersey’s Sport Matters podcast.

“At the World Swimming Championships in Doha, masses of the world’s best swimmers are not there because there’s an Olympics this year.

“They’re happy to miss the World Championships because they can’t afford to miss the Olympics, so there’s already a pecking order within the sport.

“The Commonwealth Games is way down the shopping list for those people.”

Du Feu was referring to the fact that this year’s World Championships in Doha was missing key would-be medalists including Ariarne Titmus and Kyle Chalmers of Australia, along with Chinese powerhouse athletes Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei, due to the competition’s proximity to Paris 2024 preparations.

The parallel carries weight when looking at the 2022 season which saw the Commonwealth Games on the same calendar as the Budapest World Championships and that year’s European Championships. Athletes wound up having to selectively choose which competitions to appear at, or at least peak at, that year.

As it stands, the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games is in limbo, as once-host Victoria, Australia withdrew its bid last year due to cost concerns. If no replacement host can be found, the competition may be delayed to 2027 or reportedly broken up into individual Commonwealth Championships until a host for the whole event can be found.