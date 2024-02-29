2024 Men’s Ivy Championships: Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs: Harvard Steamrolls Through Prelims

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

THURSDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 1

Harvard – 128 Yale – 110 Princeton – 108 (tie) Columbia/Cornell – 102 – Penn – 98 (tie) Brown/Dartmouth – 90 –

Harvard lowered the boom in the 500 free, scoring all 7 swimmers in either the A final (4) or B final (3) with no blank swims. That set the tone for the rest of the morning, in which the Crimson outperformed the psych sheet –and by a lot– in every event. What was projected to be a narrow 50-point margin on Day over Princeton now looks to be more like 350 points, because not only did Harvard do better than expected, but Princeton had a very difficult morning, underperforming by 82 points.

Columbia (+38) and Penn (+22) had strong performances on Thursday morning, as well.

Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1m Diving Harvard 11/7/0 4/3/0 1/0/0 3/1/0 3/3/0 Princeton 8/5/7 1/1/4 4/1/2 0/3/1 3/0/0 Brown 4/3/3 1/1/0 2/1/0 0/1/3 1/0/0 Yale 3/6/8 0/1/1 0/1/2 3/1/2 0/3/3 Penn 3/4/6 2/1/1 0/1/4 1/1/0 0/1/1 Columbia 2/4/2 0/1/1 0/2/0 1/1/1 1/0/0 Cornell 1/2/4 0/0/1 1/2/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 Dartmouth 0/1/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/2

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1m Diving 200 Free Relay Harvard 462 152 32 89 125 64 Princeton 370.5 57 132 53.5 78 50 Yale 266 15 29 109 57 56 Penn 210.5 69 27 40.5 22 52 Brown 209 41 61 25 28 54 Columbia 167 25 31 42 23 46 Cornell 117 3 50 3 13 48 Dartmouth 60 0 0 0 16 44

Projected Day 2 Scores