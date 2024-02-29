2024 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

THURSDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Harvard had an outstanding morning on Day 2, stuffing the A finals with 11 swimmers and divers. The Crimson will have lane 4 in the 500 free (Ben Littlejohn, 4:16.78), 200 IM (Gunner Grant, 1:43.40), 1-meter diving (Adam Wesson, 338.55 points), and 200 free relay. Yale’s Ben Meulemans (19.60) was the top qualifier in the 50 free.

DAY 2

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Ivy Meet: 4:10.62, Noah Millard, Yale (2023)

Pool Record: 4:16.56, Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A: 4:10.74

NCAA B: 4:21.99

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36

Podium:

Harvard junior Ben Littlejohn jumped out to a very quick lead and was already up by a body length at the 50 wall. Teammate Cole Kuster flipped second, trailing by .7. Littlejohn was 47.93 at the 100, while Kuster was just ahead of Princeton’s John Ehling. Littlejohn continued to build his lead, and behind him the rest of the field jockeyed for position.

It was Kuster and Ehling, in that order, until the 300, when Ehling made his move and pulled ahead of Kuster. Penn’s Matt Fallon looked like he was going to crash their party, and actually pulled even with them at the 400, but over the next 100 yards, when everyone’s legs were fully engaged, Ehling cleared that group by a body length and remained in second place through to the finish.

Littlejohn won with a new pool record of 4:15.20. Ehling was 4:17.58 for second. Penn’s James Curreri had a superb finish; he snuck past Fallon to finish third with 4:19.28.

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

Ivy Meet: 1:41.11, Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2023)

Pool Record: 1:43.01, Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2020)

NCAA A: 1:41.03

NCAA B: 1:46.16

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14

Podium:

Gunner Grant, Harvard’s only entrant in this race, led from start to finish and took down the Harvard program and Blodgett Pool records with 1:42.83. He blasted a 21.7 butterfly, establishing a lead over Brown’s Jack Kelly and Princeton’s Tyler Hong.

Grant, who is a backstroke specialist, stayed out front with a 25.5 second leg, matched only by Hong (25.4).

On the breaststroke leg, Kelly moved from 7th place to pull even with Cornell’s Sebastian Wolff at 3rd with a huge 27.8 split. His was the fastest in the field by 1.2 seconds; the second-fastest was Wolff’s at 29.0. Grant, meanwhile, increased his lead over Hong with a 29.8 breaststroke.

Grant’s freestyle was the 7th-fastest but his lead proved to be unsurmountable and he stopped the clock at 1:42.83, beating Hong by just over half a second.

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Ivy Meet: 18.90, Alex Righi, Yale (2009)

Pool Record: 19.32, Albert Gwo, Columbia (2020)

NCAA A: 18.82

NCAA B: 19.79

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

Podium:

Sonny Wang, Harvard – 19.61 Benjamin Feldman, Penn – 19.71 Deny Nankov, Yale – 19.72 Lucius Brown, Yale – 19.79 David Greeley, Harvard – 19.81 Marcus Holmquist – Harvard – 19.81 Zion James, Columbia – 19.87 Ben Meulemans, Yale – 20.00

Harvard first-year Sonny Wang made it 5-for-5 for the Crimson, winning the 50 free from lane 1 with a lifetime-best 19.61. Penn’s Benjamin Feldman touched out Yale’s Deny Nankov by .01, 19.71 to 19.72. His teammate Lucius Brown was just behind in 19.79.

Men’s 1-meter Diving – Finals

Ivy Meet: 437.00, Jonathan Suckow, Columbia (2023)

Pool Record: 405.75, Terry Horner, Florida State (2007)

NCAA Zones: 300.00

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Final