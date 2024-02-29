Lithuanian World Record Holder Ruta Meilutyte Suffers Foot Injury

With fewer than 150 days remaining until the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Lithuanian Olympic hopeful Ruta Meilutyte has been sidelined with a foot injury.

As conveyed via a social media post by the Lithuanian Swimming Federation, 26-year-old Meilutyte has sought medical attention following her 50m breaststroke victory at this year’s World Championships.

According to the post, “Ruta has been feeling pain in her foot for several months during increased physical activity. After conducting investigations, we have identified an injury to the first toe of the left foot.

“During the arthroscopic surgery, necessary surgical procedures were performed. Since the operation is minimally invasive arthroscopy, we expect a speedy rehabilitation process.”

Meilutytle’s doctors are optimistic and estimate that the world record holder’s recovery will take no more than 2 months. However, given the fact that the Paris opening ceremonies are fewer than 150 days away, this puts a question mark on the form the 26-year-old will bring into the Olympics.

Meilutyte clocked a new world record in the women’s 50m breast at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, firing off a time of 29.16. At the recently-concluded World Championships in Doha this year, Meilutyte topped the 50m breast podium in a result of 29.40 as a rebound performance from placing 17th in the 100m breast event.