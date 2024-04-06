Texas A&M Plans to Combine Men’s, Women’s Swimming & Diving Programs

Texas A&M has announced that it will combine its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs under a single Director of Swimming role in the wake of the retirement of head women’s coach Steve Bultman.

Texas A&M staff and swimmers were informed of the decision on Friday afternoon and the news was released publicly several hours later. The public announcement was thin on details, including about what will happen to current men’s swimming & diving head coach Jay Holmes, a program alumnus who has been the head coach of the Aggies since 2004 and a member of the staff since 1987.

The biggest clue is the statement that “A national search for a Director of Texas A&M Swimming & Diving has begun as the department continues its work with search firm TurnkeyZRG.”

Sources close to the program say that Holmes will have the opportunity to apply for the Director of Swimming position, but that beyond that, the future of the men’s staff is also uncertain.

Up until Friday, the official job posting was for a head ocach of the women’s program.

The move by new Aggie AD Trev Alberts, who has been in the seat for less than a month, mirrors a similar decision by the University of Texas earlier this week to hire Bob Bowman as its new Director of Swimming, which includes oversight of women’s head coach Carol Capitani who has led the Longhorns to three consecutive NCAA runner-up finishes.

While the historic rivalry between the state’s two flagship universities has fallen to a simmer since A&M left for the SEC in 2013, Texas’ arrival next season should reignite the tensions between the two schools that are about two hours apart.

The Texas A&M women finished 3rd out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships, while the men finished 4th out of 10 teams.

The women went on to place 14th at the NCAA Championship meet while the men placed 16th. For the women, that matched their highest finish since 2019.