College Water Polo Polls See Little Movement as Conference Tourneys Begins

With just one big upset in Week 13, of the women’s collegiate water polo season, only 3 positions shifted in the final edition of the CWPA Top 25 heading into conference championship season.

After Brown upset #22 Marist 6-4, the Red Foxes dropped to #24, leaving an opening for Cal State Northridge and Azusa Pacific each to move up a spot to #22 and #23 respectively. With the win, Brown also mention among the vote getters, joining Indiana just outside the Top 25.

The Week 14 listings are the final rankings ahead of the NCAA Championship field selection.

Ahead on Week 14, that field will be decided in seven conference tournaments across the country beginning on Friday.

The top seeds of those respective tournaments are all among the CWPA Top 25 save the SCIAC champion, Pomona-Pitzer, which leads the CWPA Division III listings.

#1 Stanford headlines the MPSF tournament, while #2 USC, #3 UCLA, #4 Cal, #10 Arizona State, #20 San Jose State and RV Indiana round out the field.

#7 UC Irvine is the top seed out in the Big West after sharing the regular season title with #5 Hawaii. Also among the Big West field are #9 UC Davis, #11 UC Santa Barbara, #13 Long Beach State and #22 Cal State Northridge.

CWPA regular season champion #6 Michigan is joined by #15 Princeton, #16 Harvard, #21 Bucknell and RV Brown.

#8 Pacific is the favorite in the GCC after claiming its second straight title. #17 San Diego State, #13 Loyola Marymount, #18 Fresno State, #23 Azusa Pacific and #25 Cal Baptist are among the eight team field.

The four-team MAAC tournament includes top seed and #19 Wagner as well as #24 Marist.

After claiming its sixth straight WWPA regular season crown, #14 UC San Diego is the lone team from the league among the Top 25.

For a full preview of the conference tournaments, click here.