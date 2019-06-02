Pernille Blume Swims .01 Off Gold Medal Time Post-Surgery (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Off the start, it looked like a battle between Olympic champ Ranomi Kromowidjojo and 2-time series winner in this event Sarah Sjostrom. However, Sjostrom began to break from the Dutchwoman until Blume accelerated suddenly into the finish. Blume out-touched Sjostrom by a tenth of a second and stopped her from a 3rd series event sweep.

Blume won with a season best of 24.08, still the third-fastest time in the world. Sjostrom remains on top with her 23.91 from Budapest.