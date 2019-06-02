Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pernille Blume Swims .01 Off Gold Medal Time Post-Surgery (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

  1. Pernille Blume, DEN, 24.08
  2. Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 24.18
  3. Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 24.56
  4. Farida Osman, EGY, 25.08

Off the start, it looked like a battle between Olympic champ Ranomi Kromowidjojo and 2-time series winner in this event Sarah Sjostrom. However, Sjostrom began to break from the Dutchwoman until Blume accelerated suddenly into the finish. Blume out-touched Sjostrom by a tenth of a second and stopped her from a 3rd series event sweep.

Blume won with a season best of 24.08, still the third-fastest time in the world. Sjostrom remains on top with her 23.91 from Budapest.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!