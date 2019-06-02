Pernille Blume Swims .01 Off Gold Medal Time Post-Surgery (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS
- May 31 – June 1, 2019
- Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50m)
- 7 pm ET
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
- Live Stream (NBC Sports)
- Live Stream (FINA TV)
- Live Results (Omega)
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- Pernille Blume, DEN, 24.08
- Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 24.18
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 24.56
- Farida Osman, EGY, 25.08
Off the start, it looked like a battle between Olympic champ Ranomi Kromowidjojo and 2-time series winner in this event Sarah Sjostrom. However, Sjostrom began to break from the Dutchwoman until Blume accelerated suddenly into the finish. Blume out-touched Sjostrom by a tenth of a second and stopped her from a 3rd series event sweep.
Blume won with a season best of 24.08, still the third-fastest time in the world. Sjostrom remains on top with her 23.91 from Budapest.
