Texas 5A State Champ Elijah Sohn Verbally Commits to In-state Aggies

Elijah Sohn from Aledo, Texas has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for 2020-21. Sohn is a junior at Aledo High School; he swims year-round with Fort Worth Area Swim Team. Sohn will join Nitro’s Vincent Ribeiro in the Aggies’ class of 2024.

“The environment of A&M made me immediately feel at home and excited for years to come. The team really does do a great job of mixing hard work with out taking out the fun part of swimming- racing and competing. Jay told me let’s keep texas swimmers in Texas… This is the place for me.” [sic]

Sohn became the first swimmer in Aledo history to win a state title when he took the 200 free gold by 1/100 at the 2019 Texas UIL 5A State Meet. Sohn hit the wall in 1:38.83, holding off a hard-charging Corby Furrer over the final 50 yards. Sohn also scored a bronze medal, going 46.22 in the 100 free.

In club swimming, Sohn competed at College Station Sectionals at the beginning of March and made finals in the 50 free, 200 free, and 100 fly. He earned PBs in the 100 fly and 200 IM. Last summer he updated his times in the 50m free (24.87), 100m free (53.50), 200m free (1:58.42), and 100 fly (57.92) at Austin Sectionals. A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free, his best SCY times include:

200 free – 1:38.83

100 free – 46.18

50 free – 21.38

200 fly – 1:53.85

100 fly – 50.95

Bearcat Makes History! Elijah Sohn wins Aledo’s first UIL state swimming championship! Sohn took the title in the 200 freestyle. #GrowingGreatness #UILState #Aledo @uiltexas 🥇🏊🏻‍♂️✅ pic.twitter.com/eKyVkf2hjO — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) February 17, 2019

