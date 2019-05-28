Aquajets Breaststroker Kylie Rydland Verbally Commits to Penn State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Penn State women have gone on a recruiting tear in late May, with at least 5 women announcing verbal commitments to swim for the Nittany Lions in the last week.

That includes Kylie Rydland of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and the Aquajets Swim Team.

I am very excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and swimming career at Penn State University! I can’t wait to follow in the footsteps of my mom and sister at a place so near to their hearts! #WEARE

While she comes from a program best known for churning out international-class backstrokers, Rydland is primarily a breaststroker. In fact, her primary stroke is so heavily in breaststroke that her lifetime best over 100 yard of that event is within half-a-second of her lifetime best in either the 100 fly or the 100 free.

Best Times in Yards:

100 breast – 1:03.07

200 breast – 2:17.77

200 IM – 2:07.76

As a high school junior, Rydland marched her best in that 100 breaststroke down by 8-tenths of a second to land at its current 1:03.0. That includes undercutting her previous lifetime best in 5 different swims in the 2018-2019 season so far.

In the last full season, Rydland was the fastest 16-year old breaststroker in the state. Even with the elite breaststroke reputation of the University of Minnesota in her back yard, she chose to commit to Big Ten rivals Penn State instead.

Rydland was the 3rd-place finisher at the Minnesota Class AA High School State Championship meet in 2018.

Among the other names announcing verbal commitments to the Nittany Lions in the last week are Catherine Stanford, Annie Walls, Mary Brinker, and Abby Henderson.

