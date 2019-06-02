Sarah Sjostrom Finishes FINA Champions Series With $148,000 in 6 Days of Racing

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Even without swimming any relay events in Indianapolis, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom came away with the money-winning top prize, just inching out Michael Andrew, who needed anything-but-4th in the final relay, the mixed medley, to surpass the Swede.

Sjostrom’s $44,000 on 5 individual swims this weekend capped off a whopping $148,000 series for Sjostrom. In total, she won 12 individual events across 3 stops and was runner-up on 2 other occasions.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu finished 2nd with $123,000, though it took her more swims (15 individually) to get there. Michael Andrew was 3rd with $103,500 on 14 swims, as the trio clearly separated themselves from the pack in the overall earnings. Saturday also gave Andrew his first individual win of the meet, a gold in the 100 fly.

In her first appearance of the season, breaststroker Lilly King came away with the most gold medals, 4, of any swimmer, including the punctuating 100 breaststroke and 400 medley relay titles on Saturday. That was good for $34,500 in her biggest prize-money payday so far as a pro.

For sake of comparing, the top earner at the 2018 FINA World Cup Series was Vlad Morozov, who captured $332,000, albeit across a 7 meet series. That comes out to just over $47,000 per stop, which is fairly close to the $49,000+ that Sjostrom made per-meet at the Champions Series.

The biggest difference in prize money distribution came in the secondary tier of athletes. For example, only 19 swimmers (10 men, 9 women) earned more than $10,000 at the FINA World Cup Series. Even with just 3 meets, 83 swimmers earned at least $10,000. That is where, like the ISL intends to do, this series has helped close the gap – swimmers like Vlad Morozov, Sarah Sjostrom, and Katinka Hosszu are going to ‘get theirs’ no matter the format. For swimmers like Arno Kamminga and Gabriele Detti and Imogen Clark and Hali Flickinger, that amount of money, with a relatively-small commitment to competition, can make the difference in being better-able to support their Olympic dreams deep into their 20s and 30s.

The Americans came away with the biggest prize haul in the series, earning $621,000 as a group, followed by the Russians ($313,000) and the Chinese ($303,000), the latter of whom did most of their damage in the home meet in Guangzhao. Hungary earned $204,000 thanks to a lot of “fill in” opportunities at the Budapest-hosted meet, while Sjostrom by herself ranked 5th among national money overall in the series.

Final Prize Money – Indianapolis Stop

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay prize money Total Prize Money Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 3 1 1 0 $44,000 $44,000 Michael Andrew USA 1 3 0 1 $39,000 $4,500 $43,500 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 1 2 0 2 $36,000 $36,000 Lilly King USA 3 0 0 0 $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands 0 0 4 0 $24,000 $8,000 $32,000 Kylie Masse Canada 2 0 1 0 $25,000 $6,000 $31,000 Ryan Murphy USA 1 2 0 0 $26,000 $3,000 $29,000 Yulia Efimova Russia 0 3 0 0 $24,000 $3,500 $27,500 Kelsi Dahlia USA 0 1 1 1 $19,000 $6,000 $25,000 Matt Grevers USA 1 1 1 0 $24,000 $24,000 Jacob Pebley USA 1 0 1 0 $16,000 $8,000 $24,000 Vlad Morozov Russia 1 1 0 1 $23,000 $500 $23,500 Danas Rapsys Lithuania 1 1 0 1 $23,000 $23,000 Leah Smith USA 1 1 0 1 $23,000 $23,000 Hali Flickinger USA 1 0 1 1 $21,000 $2,000 $23,000 Townley Haas USA 0 1 1 1 $19,000 $3,000 $22,000 Penny Oleksiak Canada 1 0 1 1 $21,000 $21,000 Anastasia Fesikova Russia 1 0 1 1 $20,000 $20,000 Chase Kalisz USA 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000 Melanie Margalis USA 0 1 1 1 $19,000 $19,000 Farida Osman Egypt 0 1 0 2 $18,000 $18,000 Margherita Panziera Italy 1 1 0 0 $18,000 $18,000 Pernille Blume Denmark 1 1 0 0 $18,000 $18,000 Anton Chupkov Russia 1 0 1 0 $16,000 $16,000 Gabriele Detti Italy 1 0 1 0 $16,000 $16,000 Arno Kamminga Netherlands 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $2,000 $16,000 Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $6,000 $16,000 Pieter Timmers Belgium 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $15,000 Andrii Govorov Ukraine 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $2,000 $13,000 Jack Conger USA 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $2,000 $13,000 Molly Hannis USA 0 0 2 0 $12,000 $12,000 Cody Miller USA 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000 Josh Prenot USA 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $500 $11,500 Zach Harting USA 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $500 $11,500 Bruno Fratus Brazil 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000 Micah Sumrall USA 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000 Robert Glinta Romania 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000 Bethany Galat USA 0 0 0 2 $10,000 $10,000 Joao Gomes Junior Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Piero Codia Italy 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $2,000 $10,000 Dmitriy Balandin Kazakhstan 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Felipe Lima Brazil 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Justin Wright USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Sydney Pickrem Canada 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Etiene Medeiros Brazil 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $3,000 $8,000 Fabio Scozzoli Italy 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Anthony Ervin USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Kevin Cordes USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Oleg Kostin Russia 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000

Prize Money By Country – Indianapolis

Country Prize Money Total – Indianapolis USA $386,000 Russia $92,000 Canada $60,000 Brazil $53,000 Italy $50,000 Netherlands $48,000 Sweden $44,000 Hungary $36,000 Lithuania $23,000 Ukraine $19,000 Egypt $18,000 Denmark $18,000 Belgium $15,000 Romania $11,000

Prize Money Table – Overall

Name Country Total Money (After Indy Day 2) Sarah Sjostrom Sweden $148,000 Katinka Hosszu Hungary $123,000 Michael Andrew USA $103,500 Danas Rapsys Lithuania $61,000 Vlad Morozov Russia $60,500 Yulia Efimova Russia $59,500 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands $57,000 Kelsi Dahlia USA $53,000 Anton Chupkov Russia $52,000 Molly Hannis USA $52,000 Pernille Blume Denmark $51,000 Chad le Clos South Africa $48,000 Matt Grevers USA $43,000 Anastasia Fesikova Russia $42,000 Penny Oleksiak Canada $42,000 Farida Osman Egypt $39,000 Kliment Kolesnikov Russia $39,000 Nicholas Santos Brazil $39,000 Pieter Timmers Belgium $39,000 Ben Proud Great Britain $38,000 Emily Seebohm Australia $37,000 Jacob Pebley USA $35,000 Lilly King USA $34,500 Li Bingjie China $34,000 Georgia Davies Great Britain $31,000 Kylie Masse Canada $31,000 Robert Glinta Romania $31,000 Xu Jiayu China $31,000 Fabio Scozzoli Italy $30,000 Ryan Murphy USA $29,000 Chase Kalisz USA $28,000 Margherita Panziera Italy $28,000 Andrii Govorov Ukraine $27,000 Cate Campbell Australia $26,000 Imogen Clark Great Britain $26,000 Ye Shiwen China $25,000 Gabriele Detti Italy $24,000 Etiene Medeiros Brazil $23,000 Hali Flickinger USA $23,000 Katie Meili USA $23,000 Leah Smith USA $23,000 Arno Kamminga Netherlands $22,000 Joao Gomes Junior Brazil $22,000 Townley Haas USA $22,000 Wang Jianjiahe China $21,000 Wang Shun China $21,000 Evgeny Rylov Russia $20,000 Fu Yuanhui China $20,000 Sun Yang China $20,000 Bruno Fratus Brazil $19,000 Melanie Margalis USA $19,000 Felipe Lima Brazil $18,000 Kristof Milak Hungary $18,000 Masato Sakai Japan $18,000 Josh Prenot USA $16,500 Laszlo Cseh Hungary $16,000 Qin Haiyang China $16,000 Ryosuke Irie Japan $16,000 Andrei Minakov Russia $15,000 Anthony Ervin USA $15,000 Dmitriy Balandin Kazakhstan $15,000 Piero Codia Italy $15,000 Siobhan O’Connor Great Britain $15,000 Aleksandr Krasnykh Russia $14,000 Federica Pellegrini Italy $14,000 Ippei Watanabe Japan $14,000 Jeremy Desplanches Switzerland $14,000 Justin Ress USA $14,000 Li Zhuhao China $14,000 Yu Jingyao China $14,000 Jack Conger USA $13,000 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine $13,000 Ajna Kesely Hungary $12,000 Cody Miller USA $12,000 Dana Vollmer USA $12,000 Zach Harting USA $11,500 Holly Hibbott Great Britain $11,000 Micah Sumrall USA $11,000 Zhang Yuhan China $11,000 Bethany Galat USA $10,000 Kevin Cordes USA $10,000 Mehdy Metella France $10,000 Yufei Zhang China $10,000 Philip Heintz Germany $9,000 Eszter Bekesi Hungary $8,000 Franziska Hentke Germany $8,000 Justin Wright USA $8,000 Kim Seoyeong Korea $8,000 Liu Xiang China $8,000 Peng Xuwei China $8,000 Seoyeong Kim South Korea $8,000 Boglarka Kapas Hungary $6,000 Dominik Kosma Hungary $6,000 Feng Junyang China $6,000 He Yun China $6,000 Jack McLoughlin Australia $6,000 Li Guanguan China $6,000 Liu Yaxin China $6,000 Ross Murdoch Great Britain $6,000 Veronika Andrusenko Russia $6,000 Wang Yizhe China $6,000 Zhou Min China $6,000 Alys Margaret Thomas Great Britain $5,000 Katalin Burian Hungary $5,000 Oleg Kostin Russia $5,000 Peter Bernek Hungary $5,000 Wang Zhou China $5,000 Zhang Sishi China $5,000 Zsuzsanna Jakabos Hungary $5,000 He Junyi China $4,000 Sydney Pickrem Canada $2,000

