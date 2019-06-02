Sarah Sjostrom Finishes FINA Champions Series With $148,000 in 6 Days of Racing

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS
- May 31 – June 1, 2019
- Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50m)
- 7 pm ET
Even without swimming any relay events in Indianapolis, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom came away with the money-winning top prize, just inching out Michael Andrew, who needed anything-but-4th in the final relay, the mixed medley, to surpass the Swede.
Sjostrom’s $44,000 on 5 individual swims this weekend capped off a whopping $148,000 series for Sjostrom. In total, she won 12 individual events across 3 stops and was runner-up on 2 other occasions.
Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu finished 2nd with $123,000, though it took her more swims (15 individually) to get there. Michael Andrew was 3rd with $103,500 on 14 swims, as the trio clearly separated themselves from the pack in the overall earnings. Saturday also gave Andrew his first individual win of the meet, a gold in the 100 fly.
In her first appearance of the season, breaststroker Lilly King came away with the most gold medals, 4, of any swimmer, including the punctuating 100 breaststroke and 400 medley relay titles on Saturday. That was good for $34,500 in her biggest prize-money payday so far as a pro.
For sake of comparing, the top earner at the 2018 FINA World Cup Series was Vlad Morozov, who captured $332,000, albeit across a 7 meet series. That comes out to just over $47,000 per stop, which is fairly close to the $49,000+ that Sjostrom made per-meet at the Champions Series.
The biggest difference in prize money distribution came in the secondary tier of athletes. For example, only 19 swimmers (10 men, 9 women) earned more than $10,000 at the FINA World Cup Series. Even with just 3 meets, 83 swimmers earned at least $10,000. That is where, like the ISL intends to do, this series has helped close the gap – swimmers like Vlad Morozov, Sarah Sjostrom, and Katinka Hosszu are going to ‘get theirs’ no matter the format. For swimmers like Arno Kamminga and Gabriele Detti and Imogen Clark and Hali Flickinger, that amount of money, with a relatively-small commitment to competition, can make the difference in being better-able to support their Olympic dreams deep into their 20s and 30s.
The Americans came away with the biggest prize haul in the series, earning $621,000 as a group, followed by the Russians ($313,000) and the Chinese ($303,000), the latter of whom did most of their damage in the home meet in Guangzhao. Hungary earned $204,000 thanks to a lot of “fill in” opportunities at the Budapest-hosted meet, while Sjostrom by herself ranked 5th among national money overall in the series.
Final Prize Money – Indianapolis Stop
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Individual Prize Money
|Relay prize money
|
Total Prize Money
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|3
|1
|1
|0
|$44,000
|$44,000
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|1
|3
|0
|1
|$39,000
|$4,500
|$43,500
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|1
|2
|0
|2
|$36,000
|$36,000
|Lilly King
|USA
|3
|0
|0
|0
|$30,000
|$4,500
|$34,500
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|4
|0
|$24,000
|$8,000
|$32,000
|Kylie Masse
|Canada
|2
|0
|1
|0
|$25,000
|$6,000
|$31,000
|Ryan Murphy
|USA
|1
|2
|0
|0
|$26,000
|$3,000
|$29,000
|Yulia Efimova
|Russia
|0
|3
|0
|0
|$24,000
|$3,500
|$27,500
|Kelsi Dahlia
|USA
|0
|1
|1
|1
|$19,000
|$6,000
|$25,000
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|1
|1
|1
|0
|$24,000
|$24,000
|Jacob Pebley
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|$16,000
|$8,000
|$24,000
|Vlad Morozov
|Russia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|$23,000
|$500
|$23,500
|Danas Rapsys
|Lithuania
|1
|1
|0
|1
|$23,000
|$23,000
|Leah Smith
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|1
|$23,000
|$23,000
|Hali Flickinger
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|1
|$21,000
|$2,000
|$23,000
|Townley Haas
|USA
|0
|1
|1
|1
|$19,000
|$3,000
|$22,000
|Penny Oleksiak
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|1
|$21,000
|$21,000
|Anastasia Fesikova
|Russia
|1
|0
|1
|1
|$20,000
|$20,000
|Chase Kalisz
|USA
|2
|0
|0
|0
|$20,000
|$20,000
|Melanie Margalis
|USA
|0
|1
|1
|1
|$19,000
|$19,000
|Farida Osman
|Egypt
|0
|1
|0
|2
|$18,000
|$18,000
|Margherita Panziera
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$18,000
|$18,000
|Pernille Blume
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$18,000
|$18,000
|Anton Chupkov
|Russia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|$16,000
|$16,000
|Gabriele Detti
|Italy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|$16,000
|$16,000
|Arno Kamminga
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$14,000
|$2,000
|$16,000
|Nicholas Santos
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$6,000
|$16,000
|Pieter Timmers
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|$15,000
|$15,000
|Andrii Govorov
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$2,000
|$13,000
|Jack Conger
|USA
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$2,000
|$13,000
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|0
|0
|2
|0
|$12,000
|$12,000
|Cody Miller
|USA
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$2,000
|$12,000
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$500
|$11,500
|Zach Harting
|USA
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$500
|$11,500
|Bruno Fratus
|Brazil
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$11,000
|Micah Sumrall
|USA
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$11,000
|Robert Glinta
|Romania
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$11,000
|Bethany Galat
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|2
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Joao Gomes Junior
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Piero Codia
|Italy
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$2,000
|$10,000
|Dmitriy Balandin
|Kazakhstan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Felipe Lima
|Brazil
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Justin Wright
|USA
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Sydney Pickrem
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Etiene Medeiros
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$3,000
|$8,000
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Italy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Kevin Cordes
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Oleg Kostin
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
Prize Money By Country – Indianapolis
|Country
|
Prize Money Total – Indianapolis
|USA
|$386,000
|Russia
|$92,000
|Canada
|$60,000
|Brazil
|$53,000
|Italy
|$50,000
|Netherlands
|$48,000
|Sweden
|$44,000
|Hungary
|$36,000
|Lithuania
|$23,000
|Ukraine
|$19,000
|Egypt
|$18,000
|Denmark
|$18,000
|Belgium
|$15,000
|Romania
|$11,000
Prize Money Table – Overall
|Name
|Country
|
Total Money (After Indy Day 2)
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|$148,000
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|$123,000
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|$103,500
|Danas Rapsys
|Lithuania
|$61,000
|Vlad Morozov
|Russia
|$60,500
|Yulia Efimova
|Russia
|$59,500
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|Netherlands
|$57,000
|Kelsi Dahlia
|USA
|$53,000
|Anton Chupkov
|Russia
|$52,000
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|$52,000
|Pernille Blume
|Denmark
|$51,000
|Chad le Clos
|South Africa
|$48,000
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|$43,000
|Anastasia Fesikova
|Russia
|$42,000
|Penny Oleksiak
|Canada
|$42,000
|Farida Osman
|Egypt
|$39,000
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Russia
|$39,000
|Nicholas Santos
|Brazil
|$39,000
|Pieter Timmers
|Belgium
|$39,000
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|$38,000
|Emily Seebohm
|Australia
|$37,000
|Jacob Pebley
|USA
|$35,000
|Lilly King
|USA
|$34,500
|Li Bingjie
|China
|$34,000
|Georgia Davies
|Great Britain
|$31,000
|Kylie Masse
|Canada
|$31,000
|Robert Glinta
|Romania
|$31,000
|Xu Jiayu
|China
|$31,000
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Italy
|$30,000
|Ryan Murphy
|USA
|$29,000
|Chase Kalisz
|USA
|$28,000
|Margherita Panziera
|Italy
|$28,000
|Andrii Govorov
|Ukraine
|$27,000
|Cate Campbell
|Australia
|$26,000
|Imogen Clark
|Great Britain
|$26,000
|Ye Shiwen
|China
|$25,000
|Gabriele Detti
|Italy
|$24,000
|Etiene Medeiros
|Brazil
|$23,000
|Hali Flickinger
|USA
|$23,000
|Katie Meili
|USA
|$23,000
|Leah Smith
|USA
|$23,000
|Arno Kamminga
|Netherlands
|$22,000
|Joao Gomes Junior
|Brazil
|$22,000
|Townley Haas
|USA
|$22,000
|Wang Jianjiahe
|China
|$21,000
|Wang Shun
|China
|$21,000
|Evgeny Rylov
|Russia
|$20,000
|Fu Yuanhui
|China
|$20,000
|Sun Yang
|China
|$20,000
|Bruno Fratus
|Brazil
|$19,000
|Melanie Margalis
|USA
|$19,000
|Felipe Lima
|Brazil
|$18,000
|Kristof Milak
|Hungary
|$18,000
|Masato Sakai
|Japan
|$18,000
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|$16,500
|Laszlo Cseh
|Hungary
|$16,000
|Qin Haiyang
|China
|$16,000
|Ryosuke Irie
|Japan
|$16,000
|Andrei Minakov
|Russia
|$15,000
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|$15,000
|Dmitriy Balandin
|Kazakhstan
|$15,000
|Piero Codia
|Italy
|$15,000
|Siobhan O’Connor
|Great Britain
|$15,000
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|Russia
|$14,000
|Federica Pellegrini
|Italy
|$14,000
|Ippei Watanabe
|Japan
|$14,000
|Jeremy Desplanches
|Switzerland
|$14,000
|Justin Ress
|USA
|$14,000
|Li Zhuhao
|China
|$14,000
|Yu Jingyao
|China
|$14,000
|Jack Conger
|USA
|$13,000
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Ukraine
|$13,000
|Ajna Kesely
|Hungary
|$12,000
|Cody Miller
|USA
|$12,000
|Dana Vollmer
|USA
|$12,000
|Zach Harting
|USA
|$11,500
|Holly Hibbott
|Great Britain
|$11,000
|Micah Sumrall
|USA
|$11,000
|Zhang Yuhan
|China
|$11,000
|Bethany Galat
|USA
|$10,000
|Kevin Cordes
|USA
|$10,000
|Mehdy Metella
|France
|$10,000
|Yufei Zhang
|China
|$10,000
|Philip Heintz
|Germany
|$9,000
|Eszter Bekesi
|Hungary
|$8,000
|Franziska Hentke
|Germany
|$8,000
|Justin Wright
|USA
|$8,000
|Kim Seoyeong
|Korea
|$8,000
|Liu Xiang
|China
|$8,000
|Peng Xuwei
|China
|$8,000
|Seoyeong Kim
|South Korea
|$8,000
|Boglarka Kapas
|Hungary
|$6,000
|Dominik Kosma
|Hungary
|$6,000
|Feng Junyang
|China
|$6,000
|He Yun
|China
|$6,000
|Jack McLoughlin
|Australia
|$6,000
|Li Guanguan
|China
|$6,000
|Liu Yaxin
|China
|$6,000
|Ross Murdoch
|Great Britain
|$6,000
|Veronika Andrusenko
|Russia
|$6,000
|Wang Yizhe
|China
|$6,000
|Zhou Min
|China
|$6,000
|Alys Margaret Thomas
|Great Britain
|$5,000
|Katalin Burian
|Hungary
|$5,000
|Oleg Kostin
|Russia
|$5,000
|Peter Bernek
|Hungary
|$5,000
|Wang Zhou
|China
|$5,000
|Zhang Sishi
|China
|$5,000
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos
|Hungary
|$5,000
|He Junyi
|China
|$4,000
|Sydney Pickrem
|Canada
|$2,000
Prize Money By Country – Overall
|Country
|USA
|$621,000
|Russia
|$313,000
|China
|$303,000
|Hungary
|$204,000
|Sweden
|$148,000
|Great Britain
|$132,000
|Brazil
|$121,000
|Italy
|$111,000
|Netherlands
|$79,000
|Canada
|$75,000
|Australia
|$69,000
|Lithuania
|$61,000
|Denmark
|$51,000
|South Africa
|$48,000
|Japan
|$48,000
|Ukraine
|$40,000
|Egypt
|$39,000
|Belgium
|$39,000
|Romania
|$31,000
|Germany
|$17,000
|Kazakhstan
|$15,000
|Switzerland
|$14,000
|France
|$10,000
|Korea
|$8,000
|South Korea
|$8,000
Did Sarah and Katinka say “no relays for me please”?
So how much of Michael Andrew 103,000 is going to be taxed?
It will be taxed the way that anybody else’s income would be taxed, based on where it was earned. There was a great article about this topic in an old issue of SwimSwam Magazine if you want to read more. But, for example, only the money he earned at the Indianapolis stop will be hit by the Indiana Income tax rate, which last year fell at 3.23%.
He can deduct expenses and anything else as applicable by law, just like anybody else.
Sarah costs more.