2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 1 Live Recap

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

The first of two days at the Indianapolis stop of the FINA Champions Series is set to get underway, with a full slate of 15 events on the docket this evening.

As expected, given the meet is taking place in the U.S., there is a lot more American content competing here in Indianapolis than what we saw at the first two stops in Guangzhou and Budapest. Among the notable names competing who are making their Champions Series debuts include Lilly KingTownley HaasJack CongerCody Miller, and Ryan Murphy.

Day one features two head-to-head showdowns between King and rival Yuliya Efimova in the women’s breaststroke events, and then the two will swim as teammates as they were both chosen to compete for Team 1.

Another notable matchup on the women’s side comes in the backstroke events, as Kylie Masse and Margherita Panziera will clash. They are currently ranked 1-2 in the world this year in the 200 (with Panziera leading the way), and in the 100 Masse is first and Panziera is fifth.

Day one will feature the two of them racing in the 200, and Masse will also race the 50.

