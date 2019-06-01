Lilly King Swims Lifetime Best in 200 Breaststroke on Friday in Indianapolis

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

While the world’s #1 swimmer in the 200 breaststroke this season, Annie Lazor, won’t swim the event at this summer’s World Championship, her training partner Lilly King is showing that Lazor’s success early this year is not a fluke – it’s a trend for the Indiana post-grad training group.

On day 1 of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis on Friday evening, King swam a 2:21.39 in the women’s 200 breaststroke. In the process, she beat the defending World Champion and her arch-rival Yulia Efimova, who took 2nd in 2:21.59.

That’s a new lifetime best for King, who generally hasn’t been as renowned in the 200 in long course as in the 100. She entered the final 50 meters .38 seconds behind Efimova, but on the last length made up more than half-a-second to take the win. Efimova, while the defending World Champion, hasn’t been as good in the 200 this season – though this time was her new season best.

King’s previous best time in the 200 breast was a 2:21.83 done at the 2017 National Championships. Last season, she mustered a 2:22.12 at Pan Pacs, which took silver behind countrymate Micah Sumrall.

King’s half-second drop in the event jumps her 4 spots, from 16th to 12th, in the all-time rankings in the event. She’s the 3rd-best American in history, behind Rebecca Soni‘s 2012 time of 2:19.59 and Annie Lazor‘s 2:20.77 from 2 weeks ago.

Some Split Comparisons Against King’s Competitors.

1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time King’s Previous Best 2017 31.76 36.42 36.81 36.84 2:21.83 King on Friday 2019 31.66 36.38 37.11 36.24 2:21.39 Efimova on Friday 2019 33.36 35.53 35.88 36.82 2:21.59 Lazor Best Time 2019 33.08 35.79 36.03 35.87 2:20.77 Sumrall 2018 time 2018 32.44 35.73 36.88 36.83 2:21.88 Soni’s American Record 2012 32.49 35.61 35.85 35.64 2:19.59

Notice the splitting difference on Friday between King and Efimova.

King now ranks 2nd in the world, behind only Lazor, in the event, and Efimova is ranked 3rd.