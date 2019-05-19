Annie Lazor Becomes 9th-Best 200m Breaststroker in History in Bloomington

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Breaststroker Annie Lazor has been on-fire over the last 12 months, and that came to a head on Sunday evening when she not only beat her training partner Lilly King at the Pro Swim Series stop in Bloomington, but also beat her best time to become the #2 American in the history of the 200 breaststroke.

Lazor swam a 2:20.77, which makes her the 9th-fastest performer in history, globally. It cuts over 2 seconds from her previous best time of 2:22.99 that was done in March at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines. We do know that Lazor was tapered for the meet, but this swim is a world leader by almost 2 seconds, and is transcendent of context. Lazor won’t swim at the World Championships, but instead is on the United States’ Pan American Games roster (that was selected last summer).

Lazor’s Splits:

50 100 150 200 Final Time Des Moines Previous Personal Best 33.14 36.78 36.06 37.01 2:22.99 Bloomington New Personal Best 33.08 35.79 36.03 35.87 2:20.77

The 2nd and 4th 50s of Lazor’s swim were the difference makers – she basically held the same speed after the 50, rather than see-sawing between 36s and 37s.

All-Time Top 10, Globally, Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Rikke Moeller Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 Yulia Efimova, Russia – 2:19.41 Rebecca Soni, USA – 2:19.59 Viktoria Zeynep Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 Rie Kaneto, Japan – 2:19.65 Annamay Pierse, Canada – 2:20.12 Leisel Jones, Australia – 2:20.54 Satomi Suzuki, Japan – 2:20.72 Annie Lazor, USA – 2:20.77 Kanako Watanabe, Japan – 2:20.90

The next-best Americans of all-time are Micah Sumrall (2:21.74), Bethany Galat (2:21.77), and the aforementioned King (2:21.83). Emily Escobedo took 2nd on Sunday in 2:24.51, while King was 3rd in 2:24.60.