Lilly King was Shooting for #1 Times in the World This Weekend (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 29.62, Lilly King, 2018

To no one’s surprise, Lilly King made it two-for-two in the women’s breaststroke events tonight with a win in the 50, touching in 30.03 to move past Yuliya Efimova (30.26) for the top time in the world this year.

Annie Lazor was just .05 off her best time set in Des Moines for second in 31.01, and Olivia Calegan of the Wolfpack went a PB for the second straight time in 31.31 to take third.