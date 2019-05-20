Cody Miller Takes Over PSS Lead; Regan Smith Wins Big In Bloomington

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
Cody Miller used a huge Bloomington showing to take over the top swim on the 2019 Pro Swim Series, putting him in line for a $10,000 bonus with just one meet to go.
Miller blew out the previous top swims on the tour in FINA points. His 2:08.98 in the 200 breast was worth 947 FINA points, crushing the old top swims of 927 set by Ryan Murphy‘s 100 back in Knoxville and Will Licon‘s 200 breast in Des Moines. If no one can beat his 947 FINA points at the final PSS stop in Clovis next month, Miller will walk away with a $10,000 series bonus and the 2019 Pro Swim Series title.
Meanwhile on the women’s side, 4 of the top 5 FINA point swims came out of the Bloomington meet, but none could top the current series leader, a 968-point 100 back from Olivia Smoliga back in Richmond. Annie Lazor‘s 2:20.77 in the 200 breast in Bloomington came close, with 965 FINA points, and swims from Katie Ledecky (800 free, 400 free) and Regan Smith (100 back) also cracked the top 5 on the series so far. But Smoliga is still in line for the $10,000 bonus on the women’s side.
Speaking of Smith, the Minnesota high schooler led all money earners with $7250 won in Bloomington (though, of course, NCAA restrictions mean she won’t necessarily accept all of the prize money she’s earned). That came via three wins (50, 100 & 200 back) and two runners-up (100 & 200 fly), plus a share of the top prelims FINA point swim of the meet. Her 100 back prelims swim of 59.46 tied with Ledecky’s 4:02.40 prelims 400 free for the top prelims point swim. They split the $1500 bonus between them after besting all other prelims swims on the tour so far.
The men’s prelims bonus went to Luis Martinez, who hit for 897 FINA points with his 51.64 prelims 100 fly.
Michael Andrew added $5,750 to his series total and continues to lead all money-earners with $25,750 in winnings. Ledecky is second with $16,250, and Lazor is running third, just ahead of Zane Grothe.
We also had an intriguing oddity in prize money: a three-way tie for the $500 third-place prize in the women’s 100 breast. In that race, Bethany Galat, Emily Escobedo and Madisyn Cox all went 1:07.59, and will split the third-place money. We’ve tallied them all winning $167 in our chart, to keep the numbers nice and round.
Prize Money System
The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.
Individual Events (including stroke 50s)
- 1st: $1500
- 2nd: $1000
- 3rd: $500
Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)
- $1500
SwimSquad Relay
- $1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay
- $1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times
Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)
- $10,000
Top Swim Series Leaders
The top swims of the entire series will earn $10,000 bonuses – one for the top man and one for the top women. Here are the current leaders. New swims are in bold:
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|FINA Points
|Time
|Event
|Meet
|1
|Olivia Smoliga
|968
|58.73
|100 Back
|Richmond
|2
|Annie Lazor
|965
|2:20.77
|200 Breast
|Bloomington
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|964
|8:10.70
|800 Free
|Bloomington
|4
|Regan Smith
|958
|58.82
|100 Back
|Bloomington
|5
|Katie Ledecky
|956
|3:59.95
|400 Free
|Bloomington
|6
|Kathleen Baker
|946
|59.17
|100 Back
|Des Moines
|7
|Regan Smith
|943
|2:06.47
|200 Back
|Bloomington
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|943
|8:14.24
|800 Free
|Richmond
|9
|Olivia Smoliga
|938
|59.35
|100 Back
|Des Moines
|9
|Katie Ledecky
|938
|4:01.50
|400 Free
|Richmond
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|FINA Points
|Time
|Event
|Meet
|1
|Cody Miller
|947
|2:08.98
|200 Breast
|Bloomington
|2
|Ryan Murphy
|927
|53.17
|100 Back
|Knoxville
|2
|Will Licon
|927
|2:09.90
|200 Breast
|Des Moines
|4
|Nic Fink
|926
|2:09.93
|200 Breast
|Des Moines
|5
|Josh Prenot
|925
|2:09.96
|200 Breast
|Knoxville
|6
|Anton Ipsen
|915
|14:57.15
|1500 Free
|Richmond
|7
|Marius Kusch
|913
|51.35
|100 Fly
|Des Moines
|7
|Michael Andrew
|913
|1:57.49
|200 IM
|Richmond
|9
|Ryan Murphy
|911
|53.47
|100 Back
|Richmond
|10
|Chase Kalisz
|909
|1:57.68
|200 IM
|Knoxville
Full Money Lists
Note: the following list tracks “money earned,” though not necessarily “money received.” Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or NCAA swimming have restrictions on how much prize money they can accept.
