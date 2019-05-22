Devon Nowicki Forwent his Final Year of College Eligibility to go Pro (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana

Long course meters (LCM) format

Meet site

Live results

After racing in Bloomington this weekend, National Team member Devon Nowicki spoke with SwimSwam to clarify his status in swimming. Nowicki, who seemingly came out of nowhere last summer to claim 3rd in the 100 breast (59.48) and 2nd in the 50 breast (27.12) at the 2018 National Championships, had previously competed for and been enrolled at Oakland University. After his first year at Oakland, however, Nowicki had struggled with motivation and become academically ineligible the 2nd semester of both his sophomore (2016-2017) and junior (2017-2018) years.

After having the success that he did last summer with his club team, Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics (MLA), Nowicki, along with his coach and parents, decided it was the best decision for him to forego his final year of college eligibility and solely focus on swimming. Nowicki also stopped taking classes this year, so while he was initially on the 2019 World University Games roster following summer nationals, he made USA Swimming aware that he wasn’t actually eligible for that team.

Another example of a swimmer following their own path, it seems to be paying off for Nowicki in the pool. He was happy with his performances this weekend in Bloomington, which included 9th in the 100 breast (1:02.09) and 6th in the 50 breast (28.07).