Beisel Bunch Wins Bloomington SwimSquads, Moves Up To 3rd in Points

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana

Long course meters (LCM) format

Meet site

Live results

Elizabeth Beisel‘s Beisel Bunch won the Bloomington stop of the Pro Swim Series in SwimSquad points, earning 89 and passing up Maya DiRado‘s DiRadSquad for third. Cammile Adams‘ Adams Family struggled in Bloomington, but still holds a strong lead over Connor Jaeger‘s Jaeg-Train in the series with one stop to go.

SCORING FORMAT

Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.

Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are: Free (50 through 1500) Back (50 through 200) Breast (50 through 200) Fly (50 through 200) IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM) Flex (any two races)

An athlete must make the top 8 to score points: 1st: 10 2nd: 8 3rd: 7 4th: 5 5th: 4 6th: 3 7th: 2 8th: 1



RUNNING TOTALS

Total Knoxville Des Moines Richmond Open Water Nats Bloomington Adams Family 344 101 93 74 12 64 Jaeg-Train 315 88 60 82 13 72 Beisel Bunch 301 71 74 60 7 89 DiRadSquad 284.5 91 36 82.5 15 60

Here’s a look at the team-by-team scoring, and some comparisons to our projected starting lineups:

DIRADSQUAD

DiRadSquad 60 Starter Events Points Free Simone Manuel 50/100 FR 20 Back — — 0 Breast Cody Miller 100/200 BR 20 Fly Brooke Forde 200 FL 0 IM Ella Eastin 200/400 IM 10 Flex Hannah Moore 800/1500 FR 10

DiRado got a bad break when Jack Conger scratched out of the meet, forcing her to start Forde at fly. Cody Miller was a huge boost, though, scoring a perfect 20 in the breaststroke slot. But more scratches doomed DiRado late: Eastin dropping the 200 IM and Moore dropping the 800 free on the final day. Friday-to-Sunday meets consistently make Sunday events a crapshoot, especially for athletes like Eastin, who might be leaving early Sunday to arrive back for Monday classes.

Vs Our projections: DiRado is the only captain who actually outscored our projected lineup with her own selections. We picked Fink to start at breaststroke, as our picks were before the news about Miller’s plan to taper. That would’ve netted 10 less points. But our pick of Nathan Adrian in the flex role instead of Moore would’ve yielded two more points. Still a net win for DiRado.

JAEG-TRAIN

Jaeg-Train 72 Starter Points Free Mallory Comerford 100/200 FR 8 Back Lisa Bratton 100/200 BK 11 Breast Annie Lazor 100/200 BR 18 Fly Tom Shields 100/200 FL 3 IM Sam Stewart 200/400 IM 12 Flex Katie Ledecky 400/800 FR 20

Jaeger got the customary 20 points from Katie Ledecky, and Lazor continued to score big, even with King vulturing some breaststroke points.

Vs Our projections: We picked Comerford in the 50 and 100 frees after her great showings at Brazil’s national meet. Indeed, she would’ve scored two more points with that lineup than with Jaeger’s selection.

ADAMS FAMILY

Adams Family 64 Starter Points Free Allison Schmitt 200/400 FR 5 Back Regan Smith 100/200 BK 20 Breast Lilly King 100/200 BR 17 Fly Zach Harting 100/200 FL 2 IM Ally McHugh 200/400 IM 0 Flex Michael Andrew 50 FL/50 BR 20

Adams got big max-point showings from Regan Smith and Michael Andrew, but struggled with depth, particularly at fly and IM. With Kelsi Dahlia scratching the meet, the fly leg was going to be hard to fill regardless, and McHugh missing the 400 IM A final hurt, too.

Vs Our projections: We projected Geer instead of Schmitt at freestyle, and Geer ultimately would’ve scored 14 points, 9 more than Schmitt put up. We also picked King in the 50 and 100 breast instead of the 100 and 200, and that would’ve netted 3 more points. We projected Andrew to start in the 50 back, where he’s been on a tear, and clearly has reason to keep putting up big times, with a Worlds entry on the line. Adams went away from that event and took a risk with back-to-back events: the 50 fly and 50 breast. But Andrew did win both. He also won the 50 back, but our projection of the 50 free would’ve been a bad loss, as Andrew skipped all of Sunday’s events. Still, our projected lineup came in +2 compared to Adams’ final lineup.

BEISEL BUNCH

Beisel Bunch 89 Starter Points Free Zane Grothe 400/1500 FR 20 Back Isabelle Stadden 100/200 BK 16 Breast Will Licon 100/200 BR 12 Fly Justin Wright 100/200 FL 3 IM Jay Litherland 200/400 IM 20 Flex Blake Pieroni 100/200 FR 18

Beisel had the best IMer in the field (Jay Litherland) and Zane Grothe dominated freestyles. She also correctly predicted big meets from Stadden and Licon, and Pieroni was as great as expected. All that adds up to a big win for the Beisel bunch, even if butterfly was a rough area.

Vs Our projections: We projected Katie Drabot to start at fly instead of Wright – she ended up scoring a whopping 18 points, which would’ve put Beisel into triple digits for the meet. It also would have allowed her to pass Jaeger for 2nd in overall series point.