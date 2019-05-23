A Look At Combined Results From Bloomington and Atlanta (Plus a Few Others)

There was a lot going on last weekend in the world of swimming. A week after the second stop of the FINA Champions Series took place in Budapest, a lot of the top American swimmers (and those based in the U.S.) were in action at either the TYR Pro Series in Bloomington or the Atlanta Classic.

Looking at combined results from those two meets, along with every other competition that took place over the weekend, the Pro Series meet not surprisingly was the deepest. On the men’s side, 10 out of 14 events had the top performer come out of Bloomington (with three out of the four Atlanta top times coming from Caeleb Dressel), and 12 of the 14 did so on the women’s side.

Stroke 50s were not contested in Atlanta, so those were left out, and it’s worth pointing out that the 800 and 1500 freestyle were raced back-to-back there as well so the distance athletes had to pick one or the other (as opposed to the PSS where they were spread out).

A few other meets popped up looking at the top-8 results in each event over the weekend (Thursday the 16th to Sunday the 19th):

Check out the combined results from last weekend below (women’s 1500 had the top-8 all come from the Pro Series, so those results can be located here).

Men’s 50 Free

Men’s 100 Free

Men’s 200 Free

Blake Pieroni (PSS), 1:47.25 Kieran Smith (ATL), 1:47.85 Zane Grothe (PSS), 1:47.90 Khader Baqlah (ATL), 1:47.94 Trey Freeman (ATL), 1:48.58 Fynn Minuth (ATL), 1:49.21 Zach Apple (PSS), 1:49.49 Patrick Callan (PSS), 1:49.62

Men’s 400 Free

Zane Grothe (PSS), 3:48.27 Mitch D’Arrigo (ATL), 3:52.30 Trey Freeman (ATL), 3:52.35 Felix Auboeck (PSS), 3:52.69 Kieran Smith (ATL), 3:53.22 Andrew Abruzzo (ATL), 3:54.16 Johannes Calloni (PSS), 3:54.21 Patrick Callan (PSS), 3:54.40

Men’s 800 Free

Zane Grothe (PSS), 7:53.40 Mitch D’Arrigo (ATL), 8:04.01 Felix Auboeck (PSS), 8:04.69 Kevin Miller (ATL), 8:08.50 Mikey Calvillo (PSS), 8:08.56 Marcelo Acosta (PSS), 8:08.72 Eric Knowles (PSS), 8:14.02 Johannes Calloni (PSS), 8:14.51

Men’s 1500 Free

Zane Grothe (PSS), 15:17.12 Robert Finke (ATL), 15:26.46 Marcelo Acosta (PSS), 15:28.66 Ricardo Vargas (PSS), 15:30.04 Greg Reed (ATL), 15:37.84 Mikey Calvillo (PSS), 15:40.94 True Sweetser (ATL), 15:44.03 Will Roberts (PSS), 15:46.91

Men’s 100 Back

Grigory Tarasevich (PSS), 54.28 Nikos Sofianidis (PSS), 54.69* Gabriel Fantoni (PSS), 55.25 Clark Beach (ATL), 55.26 Corey Main (ATL), 55.41 Coleman Stewart (PSS), 55.51 Dean Farris (ATL), 55.65 Kane Follows (OAHU), 55.92

Men’s 200 Back

Clark Beach (ATL), 1:58.31 Johannes Calloni (PSS), 1:59.01 Hennessey Stuart (NCAC), 2:00.64 Kane Follows (OAHU), 2:01.03 Jacob Steele (PSS), 2:01.29 Zachary Poti (PSS), 2:02.15 Nicolas Albiero (PSS), 2:02.22 Anze Fers Erzen (IOWA), 2:02.34

Men’s 100 Breast

Cody Miller (PSS), 59.24 Michael Andrew (PSS), 59.52 Nic Fink (PSS), 1:00.70 Will Licon (PSS), 1:01.03 Caeleb Dressel (ATL), 1:01.22 Ian Finnerty (PSS), 1:01.26 Andrew Wilson (PSS), 1:01.70 Chase Kalisz (ATL), 1:01.96

Men’s 200 Breast

Cody Miller (PSS), 2:08.98 Will Licon (PSS), 2:10.97 Daniel Roy (PSS), 2:12.00 Nic Fink (PSS), 2:12.28 Andrew Wilson (PSS), 2:13.08 Carlos Claverie (PSS), 2:14.21 Chase Kalisz (ATL), 2:14.47 Charlie Swanson (PSS), 2:14.76

Men’s 100 Fly

Caeleb Dressel (ATL), 51.41 Luis Martinez (PSS), 51.64 Vini Lanza (PSS), 52.72 Santiago Grassi (ATL), 53.45 Van Mathias (PSS), 53.68 Gabriel Fantoni (PSS), 53.71 Miles Smachlo (PSS), 53.75 Camden Murphy (ATL), 53.82

Men’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 IM

Jay Litherland (PSS), 2:00.64 Gunnar Bentz (ATL), 2:01.65 Will Licon (PSS), 2:02.03 Alexander Lebed (ATL), 2:02.32 Daniel Sos (PSS), 2:02.67 Vini Lanza (PSS), 2:02.75 Sam Stewart (PSS), 2:02.90 Carson Foster (PCY), 2:02.95

Men’s 400 IM

Jay Litherland (PSS), 4:14.42 Gunnar Bentz (ATL), 4:21.38 Robert Finke (ATL), 4:21.46 Kieran Smith (ATL), 4:22.18 Charlie Swanson (PSS), 4:22.64 Sam Stewart (PSS), 4:23.13 Tom Peribonio (ATL), 4:23.67 Will Licon (PSS), 4:24.00

Women’s 50 Free

Simone Manuel (PSS), 24.41 Olivia Smoliga (ATL), 25.05 Julie Meynen (PSS), 25.13 Kate Douglass (ATL), 25.23 Margo Geer (PSS), 25.24 Kylee Alons (PSS), 25.27 Natalie Hinds (ATL), 25.30 Erika Brown (ATL), 25.35

Women’s 100 Free

Simone Manuel (PSS), 53.55 Mallory Comerford (PSS), 54.11 Margo Geer (PSS), 54.18 Erika Brown (ATL), 54.36 Natalie Hinds (ATL), 54.80 Olivia Smoliga (ATL), 55.04 Katie Ledecky (PSS), 55.17 Allison Schmitt (PSS), 55.18

Women’s 200 Free

Katie Ledecky (PSS), 1:55.80 Simone Manuel (PSS), 1:57.24 Hali Flickinger (ATL), 1:58.33 Madisyn Cox (PSS), 1:58.52 Mallory Comerford (PSS), 1:58.72 Melanie Margalis (ATL), 1:59.00 Allison Schmitt (PSS), 1:59.17 Katie Drabot (PSS), 1:59.18

Women’s 400 Free

Katie Ledecky (PSS), 3:59.95 Hali Flickinger (ATL), 4:08.37 Kaersten Meitz (EBI), 4:09.62 Madisyn Cox (PSS), 4:10.21 Brooke Forde (PSS), 4:11.91 Hannah Moore (PSS), 4:11.95 Cierra Runge (PSS), 4:13.05 Megan Byrnes (PSS), 4:13.28

Women’s 800 Free

Katie Ledecky (PSS), 8:10.70 Sierra Schmidt (PSS), 8:36.71 Ally McHugh (PSS), 8:37.34 Becca Mann (PSS), 8:37.38 Kaersten Meitz (EBI), 8:39.93 Cierra Runge (PSS), 8:41.30 Megan Byrnes (PSS), 8:44.01 Cassy Jernberg (PSS), 8:44.23

Women’s 1500 Free

Top-8 all from PSS

Women’s 100 Back

Regan Smith (PSS), 58.82 Olivia Smoliga (ATL), 59.27 Isabelle Stadden (PSS), 1:00.26 Lisa Bratton (PSS), 1:00.88 Kylee Alons (PSS), 1:00.96 Elise Haan (PSS), 1:00.97 Taylor Ruck (PSS), 1:01.15 Asia Seidt (PSS), 1:01.40

Women’s 200 Back

Regan Smith (PSS), 2:06.47 Hali Flickinger (ATL), 2:08.36 Isabelle Stadden (PSS), 2:09.10 Phoebe Bacon (ATL), 2:09.36 Asia Seidt (PSS), 2:09.99 Taylor Ruck (PSS), 2:10.39 Olivia Smoliga (ATL), 2:10.64 Beata Nelson (PSS), 2:11.61

Women’s 100 Breast

Lilly King (PSS), 1:05.68 Annie Lazor (PSS), 1:06.03 Madisyn Cox / Emily Escobedo/ Bethany Galat (PSS), 1:07.59 – – Allie Raab (PSS), 1:09.51 Lauren Barber (PSS), 1:09.61 Kate Douglass (ATL), 1:09.63

Women’s 200 Breast

Annie Lazor (PSS), 2:20.77 Emily Escobedo (PSS), 2:24.51 Lilly King (PSS), 2:24.60 Melanie Margalis (ATL), 2:28.90 Laura Morley (PSS), 2:30.29 Vanessa Pearl (ATL), 2:30.90 Noelle Peplowski (PSS), 2:31.83 Allie Raab (PSS), 2:32.16

Women’s 100 Fly

Sarah Gibson (PSS), 58.41 Regan Smith (PSS), 58.52 Hali Flickinger (ATL), 59.06 Lillie Nordmann (PSS), 59.31 Kate Douglass (PSS), 59.33 Kylee Alons (PSS), 59.35 Erika Brown (ATL), 59.56 Leah Gingrich (ATL), 59.63

Women’s 200 Fly

Hali Flickinger (ATL), 2:06.98 Katie Drabot (PSS), 2:08.57 Regan Smith (PSS), 2:08.58 Ella Eastin (PSS), 2:09.92 Asia Seidt (PSS), 2:10.94 Leah Gingrich (ATL), 2:10.95 Sarah Gibson (PSS), 2:11.85 Dakota Luther (ATL), 2:11.86

Women’s 200 IM

Melanie Margalis (ATL), 2:10.86 Madisyn Cox (PSS), 2:11.10 Kate Douglass (ATL), 2:13.55 Asia Seidt (PSS), 2:15.03 Tess Cieplucha (ATL), 2:15.12 Allie Szekely (PSS), 2:16.23 Mackenzie Looze (PSS), 2:16.27 Makayla Sargent (PSS), 2:16.45

Women’s 400 IM