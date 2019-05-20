Caeleb Dressel Tried to Negative Split the 100 Freestyle in Prelims (Video)

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Sunday night in the final race of the 2019 Atlanta Classic, Caeleb Dressel posted an impressive 47.86 in the 100 freestyle, becoming the 4th-fastest performer in the world this year. In prelims, Dressel nearly even-split the race, touching in an impressive 48.45, splitting 24.10/24.35. Watch the 100 freestyle final here.

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN 100 FREE

Meet Record: Nathan Adrian, 48.29

Smashing Nathan Adrian’s 2016 meet record of 48.29 was Caeleb Dressel, swimming a season-best of 47.86. This is Dressel’s fifth-fastest swim, all behind his 2017 World Championships swims.

Harvard-stud Dean Farris stayed under the 50-second barrier with a 49.29 while Corey Main just broke the barrier with a 49.98.