Caeleb Dressel Tried to Negative Split the 100 Freestyle in Prelims (Video)

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Sunday night in the final race of the 2019 Atlanta Classic, Caeleb Dressel posted an impressive 47.86 in the 100 freestyle, becoming the 4th-fastest performer in the world this year. In prelims, Dressel nearly even-split the race, touching in an impressive 48.45, splitting 24.10/24.35. Watch the 100 freestyle final here.

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN 100 FREE

  • Meet Record: Nathan Adrian, 48.29
  1. Caeleb Dressel, GSC, 47.86
  2. Dean Farris, HARV, GSC, 49.29
  3. Corey Main, 49.98

Smashing Nathan Adrian’s 2016 meet record of 48.29 was Caeleb Dressel, swimming a season-best of 47.86. This is Dressel’s fifth-fastest swim, all behind his 2017 World Championships swims.

Harvard-stud Dean Farris stayed under the 50-second barrier with a 49.29 while Corey Main just broke the barrier with a 49.98.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

VladislavRUS
GRINEV
04/09
47.43
2Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS47.4804/08
3Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI		BRA47.6804/18
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA47.8605/19
5Duncan
SCOTT		GBR47.8704/18
View Top 27»

