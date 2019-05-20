Caeleb Dressel Tried to Negative Split the 100 Freestyle in Prelims (Video)

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC
- May 17th-19th, 2019
- Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50m pool)
Sunday night in the final race of the 2019 Atlanta Classic, Caeleb Dressel posted an impressive 47.86 in the 100 freestyle, becoming the 4th-fastest performer in the world this year. In prelims, Dressel nearly even-split the race, touching in an impressive 48.45, splitting 24.10/24.35. Watch the 100 freestyle final here.
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN 100 FREE
Meet Record: Nathan Adrian, 48.29
- Caeleb Dressel, GSC, 47.86
- Dean Farris, HARV, GSC, 49.29
- Corey Main, 49.98
Smashing Nathan Adrian’s 2016 meet record of 48.29 was Caeleb Dressel, swimming a season-best of 47.86. This is Dressel’s fifth-fastest swim, all behind his 2017 World Championships swims.
Harvard-stud Dean Farris stayed under the 50-second barrier with a 49.29 while Corey Main just broke the barrier with a 49.98.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE
GRINEV
47.43
|2
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|47.48
|04/08
|3
|Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI
|BRA
|47.68
|04/18
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|47.86
|05/19
|5
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|47.87
|04/18
