Hali Flickinger’s Has a New Evening Routine: Walking Her Cat (Video)

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Hali Flickinger swam lights out at the 2019 Atlanta Classic last weekend, where she swam the third-fastest time in the world this year in the 200 fly with a 2:06.98. Flickinger also won the 100 fly, the 200 free, and the 400 free, the 200 back, and took 2nd in the 100 back.

Though Flickinger is one of the greatest swimmers in the world right now, that’s not all she is. Like so many of us, Flickinger is also a pet-owner. Last weekend, she told us a little about a new evening routine she and her husband have adopted: walking their cat (in a stroller).