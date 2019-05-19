Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Swims Meet Record, World No. 4 100 Free in Atlanta – 47.86

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

A day after showcasing his versatility with a 1:56.29 200 fly Saturday and forgoing the 50 free, Olympic sprinter Caeleb Dressel got back to his bread and butter Sunday night at the Atlanta classic, swimming the world’s third-fastest 100 free of the season.

In prelims, he nearly even split his way to the top qualifying spot for finals, going 48.45 with only .25 seconds separating his first and second 50s (24.10/24.35). In finals, he was 23.12/24.74 for a 47.86 – those splits are still relatively even for Dressel.

Dressel was the top finisher in Atlanta by well over a second; Dean Farris took second place in 49.29, and the only other finisher under 50 was Dressel’s Gator Swim Club teammate Corey Main in 49.98.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

VladislavRUS
GRINEV
04/09
47.43
2Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS47.4804/08
3Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI		BRA47.6804/18
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA47.8605/19
5Duncan
SCOTT		GBR47.8704/18
View Top 27»

Dressel shaved half a second off Nathan Adrian‘s 48.29 meet record, set in 2016, and took almost a second off his own season best of 48.71 from March. His American record sits at 47.17, from the 2017 FINA World Championships. Prior to that swim, Dressel’s season-best was 47.97 from 2017 Summer Nationals. His 2018 best was 48.13 from the Pan Pacific Championships.

Watch the race below:

 

Ol’ Gator

Stupid fast, he honestly still looks like he’s swimming a little broken down, but maybe he’s been doing more speed lately or somethin

18 minutes ago
Jimbo

It’s world number 4 not 3 in the title

13 minutes ago
Swimmer19

Stud. Can’t wait to see what he does this summer at worlds

