Caeleb Dressel Nearly Even-Splits a 48.4 100 Meter Free in Prelims

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Meet Information

Psych Sheets

Live Results

After his funky splitting in the 200 fly on Saturday evening, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel had more interesting splits on Saturday morning in the 100 free.

En route to a 48.45 top-qualifying spot in the 100 free, Dressel split 24.10/24.35 – just a quarter-of-a-second spread between his first 50 and his second 50.

For some context on that, Dean Farris, the only other swimmer under 50 seconds in prelims, split 23.81/26.12 – a 1.31 second spread. In Bloomington at the Pro Swim Series, winner Zach Apple on Saturday evening split 23.55/25.32 (48.76) for a 1.88-second spread. In fact, the smalles spread in the Bloomington A-final was 1.33 seconds – by Robert Howard (23.88/25.21 = 49.09).

Comparing Dressel back to himself, at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships, where he finished tied for 2nd in a similar time of 48.22, he was out in 22.96 and back in 25.16. That 2.20 second spread was actually significantly larger than the two swimmers who finished ahead of him, so this close-splitting is out of character for his racing.

The hope, from an analyst’s perspective, will be to see him go full-out for the first 50 in finals (if he hangs around – swimmers don’t always race Sunday evening finals) so that we can make a comparison between the two and see which resulted in a faster overall time.