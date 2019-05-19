Michael Andrew Explains Day 4 “Scratch” From Bloomington (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

After winning the 50 back, breast, and fly, Michael Andrew has scratched his remaining swims for the final prelims session of the Bloomington PSS.

Andrew held #2 seeds in the 100 back and 100 fly while having the top seed in the 50 free. Snagging the top seed now in the 50 free is Nathan Adrian, who took fourth in the 100 free on Friday.