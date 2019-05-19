Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Explains Day 4 “Scratch” From Bloomington (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

After winning the 50 back, breast, and fly, Michael Andrew has scratched his remaining swims for the final prelims session of the Bloomington PSS.

Andrew held #2 seeds in the 100 back and 100 fly while having the top seed in the 50 free. Snagging the top seed now in the 50 free is Nathan Adrian, who took fourth in the 100 free on Friday.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!