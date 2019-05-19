Dumont Clocks 2nd Belgian National Record In As Many Days

2019 BELGIAN OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the final night of the 2019 Belgian Open Swimming Championships, 18-year-old Valentine Dumont fired off a new national record in the women’s 100m freestyle with her gold medal time of 55.33.

Entering this 3-day World Championships qualifier, Dumont’s personal best in the 100m free rested at the 55.48 she threw down at this same meet last year. This morning during the heats, the teen was well on her way to defending her title, taking the top seed in a big-time 55.43. That outing in itself wiped out the previous Belgian National Record of 55.47 set by Kimberly Buys back in 2017.

Tonight, splitting 27.35/27.98, Valentine took off another tenth to win her 2nd consecutive national title and lower her hours-old Belgian national standard.

Both times clear the 54.49 QT needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju.

Valentine already nailed a new Belgian national record lat night in the women’s 400m free winning silver in a time of 4:10.72.