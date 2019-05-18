Dumont Lowers Own Belgian National Record In Women’s 400 Free

2019 BELGIAN OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 2 of the 2019 Belgian Open Swimming Championships, 18-year-old Valentine Dumont fired off a new national record in the women’s 400m freestyle.

Entering tonight’s session in Antwerp, Dumont’s personal best in the event rested at the 4:11.12 she produced last year in Rome, a time which garnered her the silver medal at the Sette Colli Trophy The teen managed to drop under the 4:11 threshold for the first time this evening, touching the wall in a mark of 4:10.72. That took the silver behind visiting Hungarian teenager Ajna Kesely, who won the event just about a half second faster in 4:10.20.

According to the Belgian World Championships Selection Criteria, a minimum mark of 4:10.57 is needed to qualify for Gwangju, however.

Dumont’s career is still emerging, but her breakout meet was the 2017 European Junior Championships where she took home 4 medals. Dumont earned silver in the 200m free and bronze in the 200m fly, while also collecting relay medals at the Netanya, Israel-hosted meet.