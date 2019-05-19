WATCH: Caeleb Dressel & Chase Kalisz Swim 1:56s in the 200 Fly

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

In a Saturday evening full of electric swims, from both Bloomington and Atlanta, one particular race seems to have caught more attention than most: the 1:56.29 in the 200 fly swum by Olympian Caeleb Dressel at the Atlanta Classic.

In a vacuum, the swim was certainly not the most impressive of the evening – not even of the evening at this meet. Olivia Smoliga’s 50 free/100 back double, and Hali Flickinger’s 3rd-in-the-world 200 fly, both probably rank ahead of this 200 fly.

But swimming does not exist in a vacuum, and what caught so much attention in this race is 1) the enticement of how much faster Dressel could be with more experience in the race (he split 28.8 to finish the race, in what appears to be just his 5th time ever swimming it); and 2) the fact that a swimmer who has a best time of 21.1 in the 50 free can also go 1:56 in the 200 fly at an in-season meet is an unheard of breadth of ability from a swimmer: almost Phelpsian.

Thanks to Scott Pittenger, we can now all enjoy video of this swim.

As you see the 3 leaders separate from the pack, Dressel is the swimmer closest to the camera who breaks out to an early lead at the 50; Fynn Minuth is directly above him on the screen; and Chase Kalisz is at the far side of the pool, in the 3rd-lane from the top.