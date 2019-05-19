Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel & Chase Kalisz Swim 1:56s in the 200 Fly

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

In a Saturday evening full of electric swims, from both Bloomington and Atlanta, one particular race seems to have caught more attention than most: the 1:56.29 in the 200 fly swum by Olympian Caeleb Dressel at the Atlanta Classic.

In a vacuum, the swim was certainly not the most impressive of the evening – not even of the evening at this meet. Olivia Smoliga’s 50 free/100 back double, and Hali Flickinger’s 3rd-in-the-world 200 fly, both probably rank ahead of this 200 fly.

But swimming does not exist in a vacuum, and what caught so much attention in this race is 1) the enticement of how much faster Dressel could be with more experience in the race (he split 28.8 to finish the race, in what appears to be just his 5th time ever swimming it); and 2) the fact that a swimmer who has a best time of 21.1 in the 50 free can also go 1:56 in the 200 fly at an in-season meet is an unheard of breadth of ability from a swimmer: almost Phelpsian.

Thanks to Scott Pittenger, we can now all enjoy video of this swim.

Final Results:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, GSC, 1:56.29
  2. Chase Kalisz, ABSC, 1:56.55
  3. Fynn Minuth, UN, 1:57.70

As you see the 3 leaders separate from the pack, Dressel is the swimmer closest to the camera who breaks out to an early lead at the 50; Fynn Minuth is directly above him on the screen; and Chase Kalisz is at the far side of the pool, in the 3rd-lane from the top.

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Cheatin Vlad

I’m just here for the eventual Ol’ Longhorn commentary 🙂

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!