2019 Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Meet Information

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Caeleb Dressel and Hali Flickinger have been the most impressive swimmers at this meet so far this weekend, and they’ll have some final racing to do today at the Atlanta Classic. Dressel is entered in both the 100 free and the 200 IM, and based off of the range we’ve seen from his 200 free and, most recently, his 200 fly, we may get to see another big swim for him in the IM. Flickinger, meanwhile, has been stellar, and she’s entered in the 200 back and 200 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 IM PRELIMS

MEN’S 200 IM PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS

MEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE PRELIMS

MEN’S 100 FREE PRELIMS