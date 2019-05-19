Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Live Finals Recap

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Mixed 800 Free

Men

  1. Andrea D’Arrigo, 8:04.01
  2. Kevin Miller, 8:08.50
  3. Santi Corredor, 8:14.97

Women

  1. Kensey McMahon, 8:48.46
  2. Paige McKenna, 8:51.21
  3. Jordan Stout, 8:52.60

Taking the win in the mixed 800 free is Andrea D’Arrigo, dropping 2 seconds off his seed time. Coming in 4 seconds later was Kevin Miller with an 8:08.50. Taking third was Santi Corredor with a 8:14.97

Winning for the women was Kensey McMahon with a 8:48.46. Taking second place just ahead of Jordan Stout was Paige McKenna.

Mixed 1500 Free

Men

  1. Robert Finke, 15:26.46
  2. Greg Reed, 15:37.84
  3. True Sweetser, 15:44.03

Robert Finke took the title in the 1500 free with a time of 15:26.46, over 10 seconds ahead of Greg Reed. True Sweetser took third place with a 15:44.03.

Women 200 IM

  1. Kate Douglass, 2:13.55
  2. Kelly Fertel, 2:17.51
  3. Bailey Nero, 2:17.58

With Melanie Margalis’ scratch, Kate Douglass snuck in to take the win with a new personal best time of 2:13.55. In a tight race for second, Kelly Fertel took out Bailey Nero by 0.07s.

Men 200 IM

  1. Gunnar Bentz, 2:01.65
  2. Alex Lebed, 2:02.80
  3. Kieran Smith, 2:03.33

Olympian Gunnar Bentz was just shy of breaking 2 minutes with his winning time of 2:01.65, winning by over a second. Alex Lebed was able to hold off Florida first-year Kieran Smith for second place.

Women 200 Back

  1. Hali Flickinger, 2:08.36
  2. Phoebe Bacon, 2:09.36
  3. Natalie Mannion, 2:12.87

Breaking yet another meet record was Hali Flickinger, earning her 5th win of the meet. Her winning time of 2:08.36 marks a new personal best, ducking under her 2:08.72 from Knoxville PSS.

Taking second as well as also swimming under the meet record was 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon, whose 2:09.36 was faster than Asia Seidt’s 2017 mark of 2:09.82. Taking third place was Natalie Mannion with a 2:12.87.

Men 200 Back

  1. Clark Beach, 1:58.31
  2. Harry Homans, 2:02.41
  3. Keegan Walsh, 2:03.75

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ragnar

47.5 baby, let’s go!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Swammer

47. Anything baby, let’s go!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Mr Piano

We need to be careful to not have inflated predictions. This often leads to disappointment for amazing performances. If Dressel “only” goes 47.9 or 48.2, it will look insignificant compared to a 47.5. Then we remember that Dressel’s 48.4 in prelims was already blazing fast, and anything that is an improvement at this point in the season would be incredible.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Tm71

That’s why I predicted 48.0-48.44

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
Tm71

KL just posted a 8.10.70 in Bloomington so she could have gotten bronze here maybe pushed to under 8.10

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Owlmando

Where’s the prelims page

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!