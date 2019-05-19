2019 Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Live Finals Recap

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC
- May 17th-19th, 2019
- Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50m pool)
- Meet Information
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Mixed 800 Free
Men
- Andrea D’Arrigo, 8:04.01
- Kevin Miller, 8:08.50
- Santi Corredor, 8:14.97
Women
- Kensey McMahon, 8:48.46
- Paige McKenna, 8:51.21
- Jordan Stout, 8:52.60
Taking the win in the mixed 800 free is Andrea D’Arrigo, dropping 2 seconds off his seed time. Coming in 4 seconds later was Kevin Miller with an 8:08.50. Taking third was Santi Corredor with a 8:14.97
Winning for the women was Kensey McMahon with a 8:48.46. Taking second place just ahead of Jordan Stout was Paige McKenna.
Mixed 1500 Free
Men
- Robert Finke, 15:26.46
- Greg Reed, 15:37.84
- True Sweetser, 15:44.03
Robert Finke took the title in the 1500 free with a time of 15:26.46, over 10 seconds ahead of Greg Reed. True Sweetser took third place with a 15:44.03.
Women 200 IM
- Kate Douglass, 2:13.55
- Kelly Fertel, 2:17.51
- Bailey Nero, 2:17.58
With Melanie Margalis’ scratch, Kate Douglass snuck in to take the win with a new personal best time of 2:13.55. In a tight race for second, Kelly Fertel took out Bailey Nero by 0.07s.
Men 200 IM
- Gunnar Bentz, 2:01.65
- Alex Lebed, 2:02.80
- Kieran Smith, 2:03.33
Olympian Gunnar Bentz was just shy of breaking 2 minutes with his winning time of 2:01.65, winning by over a second. Alex Lebed was able to hold off Florida first-year Kieran Smith for second place.
Women 200 Back
- Hali Flickinger, 2:08.36
- Phoebe Bacon, 2:09.36
- Natalie Mannion, 2:12.87
Breaking yet another meet record was Hali Flickinger, earning her 5th win of the meet. Her winning time of 2:08.36 marks a new personal best, ducking under her 2:08.72 from Knoxville PSS.
Taking second as well as also swimming under the meet record was 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon, whose 2:09.36 was faster than Asia Seidt’s 2017 mark of 2:09.82. Taking third place was Natalie Mannion with a 2:12.87.
Men 200 Back
- Clark Beach, 1:58.31
- Harry Homans, 2:02.41
- Keegan Walsh, 2:03.75
47.5 baby, let’s go!
47. Anything baby, let’s go!
We need to be careful to not have inflated predictions. This often leads to disappointment for amazing performances. If Dressel “only” goes 47.9 or 48.2, it will look insignificant compared to a 47.5. Then we remember that Dressel’s 48.4 in prelims was already blazing fast, and anything that is an improvement at this point in the season would be incredible.
That’s why I predicted 48.0-48.44
KL just posted a 8.10.70 in Bloomington so she could have gotten bronze here maybe pushed to under 8.10
Where’s the prelims page