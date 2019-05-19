2019 Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Live Finals Recap

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Meet Information

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Mixed 800 Free

Men

Women

Taking the win in the mixed 800 free is Andrea D’Arrigo, dropping 2 seconds off his seed time. Coming in 4 seconds later was Kevin Miller with an 8:08.50. Taking third was Santi Corredor with a 8:14.97

Winning for the women was Kensey McMahon with a 8:48.46. Taking second place just ahead of Jordan Stout was Paige McKenna.

Mixed 1500 Free

Men

Robert Finke took the title in the 1500 free with a time of 15:26.46, over 10 seconds ahead of Greg Reed. True Sweetser took third place with a 15:44.03.

Women 200 IM

With Melanie Margalis’ scratch, Kate Douglass snuck in to take the win with a new personal best time of 2:13.55. In a tight race for second, Kelly Fertel took out Bailey Nero by 0.07s.

Men 200 IM

Olympian Gunnar Bentz was just shy of breaking 2 minutes with his winning time of 2:01.65, winning by over a second. Alex Lebed was able to hold off Florida first-year Kieran Smith for second place.

Women 200 Back

Breaking yet another meet record was Hali Flickinger, earning her 5th win of the meet. Her winning time of 2:08.36 marks a new personal best, ducking under her 2:08.72 from Knoxville PSS.

Taking second as well as also swimming under the meet record was 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon, whose 2:09.36 was faster than Asia Seidt’s 2017 mark of 2:09.82. Taking third place was Natalie Mannion with a 2:12.87.

Men 200 Back