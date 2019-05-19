WATCH: Cody Miller Swims Personal Best in 200 BR at Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
- Meet site
- Live Stream:
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
Coming off his fiery 100 breast, Cody Miller continued his momentum off his injury comeback with a personal best in the 200 breast. Miller won the event with a 2:08.98, just 3/100 off the PSS record held by Andrew Wilson.
Miller blasted out the race in a 1:01.39 and continued to propel, splitting his last 100 in 33.05/34.54. Miller dropped 4 seconds from his prelims swim of 2:12.20 and 3 seconds off his season best of 2:11.94 from Des Moines.
The last time that Miller was sub-2:10 was at the 2016 US Olympic Trials, where he swam a 2:09.91. His former personal best came from the 2015 FINA/airweave World Swimming Cup in Moscow with a 2:09.09.
|Moscow World Cup 2015
|Bloomington PSS 2019
|50m
|29.24
|28.93
|100m
|32.86
|32.46
|150m
|32.92
|33.05
|200m
|34.06
|34.54
|Final Time
|2:09.08
|2:08.98
In 2018, Miller’s season-best was a 2:10.59 from the 2018 Summer Nationals. He now ranks 15th in the world this year and is the top American. The top time in the world is Anton Chupkov‘s 2:07.00, setting only a 2-second gap between him and Miller.
