WATCH: Cody Miller Swims Personal Best in 200 BR at Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Coming off his fiery 100 breast, Cody Miller continued his momentum off his injury comeback with a personal best in the 200 breast. Miller won the event with a 2:08.98, just 3/100 off the PSS record held by Andrew Wilson.

Miller blasted out the race in a 1:01.39 and continued to propel, splitting his last 100 in 33.05/34.54. Miller dropped 4 seconds from his prelims swim of 2:12.20 and 3 seconds off his season best of 2:11.94 from Des Moines.

The last time that Miller was sub-2:10 was at the 2016 US Olympic Trials, where he swam a 2:09.91. His former personal best came from the 2015 FINA/airweave World Swimming Cup in Moscow with a 2:09.09.

Moscow World Cup 2015 Bloomington PSS 2019 50m 29.24 28.93 100m 32.86 32.46 150m 32.92 33.05 200m 34.06 34.54 Final Time 2:09.08 2:08.98

In 2018, Miller’s season-best was a 2:10.59 from the 2018 Summer Nationals. He now ranks 15th in the world this year and is the top American. The top time in the world is Anton Chupkov‘s 2:07.00, setting only a 2-second gap between him and Miller.