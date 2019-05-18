Cody Miller is Back: Swims 59.24 100 Breast for Career Best In-Season Time

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

After a battling a knee injury last Summer and Fall, Cody Miller is back to posting career top times. At the Bloomington stop of the Pro Swim Series tonight, Miller tore to a 59.24 100 breast, winning the event over Michael Andrew (59.52). Miller’s time was a new in-season best. His previous in-season best was 59.51 from a 2015 Pro Series meet in Santa Clara. Miller’s lifetime best is 58.87, which he swam for Bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Here is a comparison between Miller’s in-season best time from tonight versus his lifetime best from Rio:

Rio Olympics 2016 PSS – Bloomington 2019 50m 27.48 27.84 100m 31.39 31.40 Final Time 58.87 59.24

The only real difference between tonight’s swim and his Olympic final swim is that he was out just a bit faster in Rio than he was tonight. His time currently sits at 6th in the world this year, while World Record-holder Adam Peaty is the Current #1 with a 57.87.

In the wake of his knee injury last Summer, Miller did not qualify to any international teams for this year. However, his time from tonight would have won U.S. Nationals last Summer. Since he won’t be competing at World Champs this Summer, his peak meet will be the Pan American Games, where he is scheduled to swim the 100 breast.